5 high profile managers without a job currently

The 2019/20 league season has witnessed several high profile managerial sacking in Europe's top five leagues, which has come as the most clearest indication that football is a cut-throat business. Long-standing managers are sacked after a series of underwhelming results there days and momentarily, all their achievements in the past are forgotten as club's choose to chop and change regularly.

A prime example of a club that discards managers regularly is Premier League side Watford, who have sacked both Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores this season after a poor run of form. Additionally, a new pattern has also developed in recent seasons, with clubs looking to resort to their former players to take over the reins as managers.

Chelsea have followed a similar path and have ended up with success, at least at the moment, as former club captain Frank Lampard has had a decent time as a manager at Stamford Bridge. Similarly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at Manchester United and Arsenal have appointed Mikel Arteta in recent months, indicating that this trend could continue in the coming years.

Here are 5 high profile managers who are currently without a job as things stand, as they look for a swift return to the dugout at the end of the season.

#5 Luciano Spalletti

Inter Milan, since the glory days of Jose Mourinho, have struggled to exert themselves on the European stage, as managers came and went without a sustained period of success. In the summer of 2017, Luciano Spalletti, who was with Roma at the time, moved to fellow Serie A side in a bid to restore the club to where they belong.

In his two seasons at the club, Inter didn't win a single trophy but returned to the UEFA Champions League, which was seen as the minimum requirement for a club of such stature. The Nerazzurri played an attractive brand of football and picked up some notable scalps on their way to securing Champions League football in both seasons, as they left it late to secure a spot in Europe.

Spalletti was sacked in the summer of 2019, as Inter decided to appoint former Serie A winner in the bid to recapture the Scudetto, but the Italian left with his head held high after 2 decent seasons with the club. Inter have kicked on since Conte's appointment and are giving Juventus a run for their money in the race for the Serie A, but the foundation was laid by Spalletti, whose squad has been inherited and built on by his compatriot.

The 60-year-old is currently without a job and it remains to be seen if he returns to the dugout in the summer, with a handful of Italian clubs reportedly looking to appoint him.

