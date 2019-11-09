5 highest paid managers in world football right now

Pep Guardiola

The role of a manager in football has changed a lot over the years. Earlier the manager was merely expected to preside over his squad, but the continuous evolution of the beautiful game has now diversified his role and responsibilities.

The modern-day football manager is expected to be a man of many talents while being a vital cog in the operations of a football club. However, the post of a football manager can be a thankless job at times.

While footballers take most of the credit and the glamour, managers are expected to work miracles with their teams. They are always under tremendous pressure to succeed but are generally afforded little time.

Thankfully though, despite the rigors of the job, there is no dearth of fantastic football managers in the world - and some of them are extremely well paid too. Today, we take a look at the five best-paid football managers in the world at the moment.

#5 Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur) - £8.5m

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino joined Tottenham Hotspur from Southampton in the summer of 2014 and had an immediate impact, guiding the club to the final of the League Cup. Even though he finished second best against Chelsea in the final, the Argentinean ensured that Tottenham finished 5th in the league at the end of the season.

Since then, Spurs have been on the rise and Pochettino has transformed them into a force to reckon with.

The Argentinean was very close to a Premier League triumph in the 2015-16 season, before faltering in the month of May to allow Leicester City to win the league. Despite the fact that Pochettino has yet to win silverware with Spurs, he has been lauded for turning Tottenham into one of the most exciting teams in Europe.

Reaching the Champions League final last season showed just how brilliant the 47-year-old has been for Spurs in recent years. Even though his team has been struggling this season, the Argentinean is expected to turn things around soon.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss signed a new deal last May in the aftermath of three back to back top-four finishes in the Premier League. The five-year deal is worth £42.5m and sees the Argentinean earn a cool £8.5m a year, making him the second-best paid manager in the Premier League at the moment.

