5 players excelling in a new position this season

The 2022–23 campaign has been a season of reinvention and adaptability. Several top teams in Europe have not been at their best this season, with Bayern Munich, Juventus, Chelsea, and Liverpool all showing the same. While some have turned the tide since then, other top teams have adapted excellently throughout the campaign.

But such reinvention is only possible thanks to versatile players. Players who can excel in multiple positions are an advantage to any side, purely because of the quality they can provide in different areas of the pitch.

Such players hugely influence how their teams function and are often key to countering the opposition through different methods.

On that note, let's take a look at five players excelling in a new position this season.

#5 Joelinton (Attacking midfield)

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Newcastle United, during the reign of former owner Mike Ashley, made several dodgy signings and often had more misses than hits. The new owners have put a far more sound recruitment team in place over the last 18 months and have signed players rather smartly.

Hence, most players in the currently 3rd-placed Newcastle side under Eddie Howe have been signed under the current regime. However, one player from the previous regime who has reinvented himself is Joelinton. The striker was signed for a then-club-record fee of £40 million in 2019, but was largely ineffective in front of goal for a solid two years.

Howe has turned the player's fortunes around over the last 12 months by converting him into an attacking midfielder. Joelinton, who has always been full of drive and energy, has made himself a starter in that role.

His late arrivals in the box, knack for finding passes between the lines, and ability to contribute in defense as well have been invaluable. He has also deputized on the left wing on occasion, showing that he can play a supporting role across the pitch.

The 26-year-old ace has managed five goals and one assist in 27 Premier League appearances this season and has been a vital cog in the club's top four hopes this term.

#4 Ben White (Right back)

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Arsenal's dream of lifting the Premier League title after 19 long years may have faltered in recent weeks, but nobody can deny that it has been a largely encouraging campaign for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has turned a club of doubters into believers, with his Arsenal squad the youngest in the Premier League this season. Their confidence levels have been at an all-time high this season, and one can see a great project being built at the Emirates. One of the many players who have epitomized the same this season is Ben White.

The center-back was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £50 million in the summer of 2021 and has hardly put a foot wrong since then. Alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, he formed a crucial partnership at the back towards the end of last season.

However, his role has changed this term, with the England defender moving to the right-back slot, especially with William Saliba's emergence into the team this season. But White has slotted in comfortably in that role and has enjoyed a great understanding with Bukyo Saka on the right wing.

With the winger attracting a lot of attention through his tricks and dribbling skills by cutting inside, it has offered the former Brighton man a lot of space out wide. Similarly, White has been defensively sound and exquisite in 1v1 duels, despite the Gunners often playing a high line.

Although some center-backs do possess the ability to play as full-backs as well, White has done so effortlessly in a season where Arsenal have actively challenged for the league title.

He deserves a lot of credit for the same, as he has not only provided a fine balance on the right side but also contributed seven goals and assists this term. The 25-year-old is on the brink of hitting his professional peak and is only going to get better hereon, especially under a tactically astute boss like Arteta.

#3 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Central midfield)

Leeds United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the best right-back in world football over the last five years, but his weaknesses have come to the fore over the last 12 months. With Liverpool largely underperforming in midfield this season, it has been no surprise that the defense and attack have suffered as well.

The midfield holds a very important role in Jurgen Klopp's system, as it provides sizeable cover to its advancing full-backs and launches balls to its attackers for quick transitions. None of that has been seen this season, with Fabinho's decline in form and aging midfielders like Thiago and Henderson falling short of their expectations.

Hence, Alexander-Arnold has had little protection this season, which has displayed his weakness of being 1v1 against wingers. Moreover, opponents have used this to their advantage by isolating him and putting him under pressure.

Klopp has certainly noticed this and tweaked things, but it is not something that Liverpool fans have not already called out for previously. Trent, who still starts games as a right-back for Liverpool, shifts into the midfield line and uses his creative instincts to the best of his abilities.

At the same time, the right-sided midfielder shifts onto the right wing, causing this interchange of roles to be hard for opponents to track. Moreover, the England star's passing range and intensity in the center of the pitch effectively mean that Klopp has struck two birds with one stone.

Through this tactical change, the midfield has gained more life, and Alexander-Arnold is no longer isolated in 1v1 situations. A perfect representation of the same came in the second half against Arsenal, when Liverpool came back from behind to draw level at 2-2 with the league leaders.

A truly elite player when playing at his best, the 24-year-old has provided five assists in April, more than any other Premier League player this month.

#2 John Stones (Central midfield)

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

John Stones has turned his Manchester City career around in less than 12 months, and the defender and Pep Guardiola deserve similar acclaim for the same.

Manchester City are within touching distance of winning the treble this year, with the team clicking into fifth gear since the turn of the year. However, there is something very different about this team from other title-winning Manchester City sides.

Apart from the mercurial Erling Haaland adding to the Citizens' attacking riches, this side has learned to win games the hard and dogged way. They are ready to be pinned back, absorb pressure, and defend more than attack in certain games.

Despite all this, they have emerged victorious in recent weeks. John Stones has been at the epicenter of this new City side, with the defender forming the bedrock of this ever-changing, tactically astute side. The Englishman made only 14 Premier League appearances last season due to injuries and poor form.

While he has played five more games so far this term, his importance in the league and the Champions League has been huge. This is because Stones, in recent weeks, has turned into a central midfielder of sorts.

Man City, out of possession, form a four-man backline protected by Rodri in front of them. However, in possession, they form a 3-2-3-2, with Stones forming a double pivot in central midfield alongside Rodri.

One of the first times this could be seen was in the 3-1 victory at the Etihad against Bayern Munich in the UCL quarterfinal a couple of weeks ago. Stones manned the defense sublimely but also showed his creativity in possession by recycling and rotating the ball in possession.

He plugged in the gaps smoothly and gave very little away. A very clever footballer, the English defender is one of the very few center-backs who has excelled as a central midfielder as well.

#1 Eduardo Camavinga- (Left-back)

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Eduardo Camavinga is currently one of the best U-21 players in world football and arguably the best U-21 midfielder in Europe. The Frenchman, who left Rennes to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2021, has been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Although it took some settling time for him, he bossed the midfield on quite a few occasions in the first half of the current campaign. In fact, his performance at the heart of midfield against Liverpool in the Round of 16 of the UCL was quite special.

At the same time, Camavinga has been just as invaluable in the left-back role. Carlo Ancelotti has chalked and changed his defense at times this season, but the French youngster has provided some consistency in 2023 by proving to be a fierce full-back.

His defensive instincts and tenacity have been impressive, as have his bursting runs on the left wing and an eye for a threatening pass behind the opposition defense.

His partnership on the left side alongside Vinicius Jr. has been incredible in the UCL, and that could be key to them retaining their European crown this season. One of the most unfazed and suave footballers in the game, Camavinga is one of the most versatile footballers in the game at the moment.

