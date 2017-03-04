5 players from Ligue 1 who could move to the Premier League this summer

These five Ligue 1 players have lit up the French league and could make their way to England in the summer.

@snehanjanb by Snehanjan Banerjee Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 16:38 IST

Mbappe is versatile and has the pace to destroy opposition defenders

Ligue 1 has been the breeding ground of some exceptional football talent in recent seasons. We have seen the likes of Anthony Martial, Ousmane Dembele and many more youngsters emerging from the French first division in recent times.

Some succeeded while others failed to make it big. In this article, we will take a look at five players who could be on the move to the Premier League in the summer:

#1 Kylian Mbappe

Potential destination: Manchester City

(Video Courtesy: IbraAlliance YouTube Channel)

Just two seasons ago, Monaco had to sell Anthony Martial for a record fee that made the Frenchman the most expensive teenager in the history of football. However, that record might be shattered in the summer as Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe has managed to attract interest from almost every major European side.

Just 18 years of age, Mbappe has been excellent for Ligue 1 leaders Monaco this season. Thanks to his incredible pace and jaw-dropping skills added to his versatility which makes the Frenchman capable of playing anywhere in the front three. Mbappe has often been compared to the legendary French striker, Thierry Henry.

Also Read: Meet Kylian Mbappe: The Monaco youngster Wenger believes could be the next Thierry Henry

Mbappe has a long list of admirers including both Manchester clubs, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea and it seems very likely that he will end up in one of those big clubs in the summer. The French Under-19 international has everything to succeed at the big stage but needs to choose his destination carefully.

The French teenager is equally capable of playing as a wide forward or a number nine and is quite a mobile player. We all know that Pep Guardiola wants his forwards to work hard to create openings and Mbappe is exactly that kind of a player. With the Citizens expected to spend big in the summer, the Frenchman could end up at the Etihad.