5 Players Liverpool Could Sign in the Next Transfer Window

Paulo Dybala is linked with a move to Liverpool

Liverpool is currently enjoying an incredible season as the Merseysiders continue their pace at the top in order to dethrone Manchester City as Premier League champions.

The Reds splashed a whopping amount of £161 million in the previous summer transfer window, which saw the likes of Alisson, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Naby Keïta all coming to the Red Half of Merseyside. It surely was a big gamble made by Jürgen Klopp and given Reds' big surge this season, it seems to be paying off. The Anfield outfit sits at the top of the Premier League standings with Manchester City having a game in hand. Also, Liverpool eliminated Bayern Munich out of the UEFA Champions League to qualify for the quarterfinals.

However, nothing is done just yet. However, one thing that is clear is that this very surge of Liverpool has made Anfield one of the most lucrative destinations in the transfer market. A host of top players around are linked with Liverpool at the moment.

Liverpool could utilize the upcoming transfer market to strengthen some areas in their football game to continue their ascendancy.

On that note, let us take a look five players on whom Liverpool could swoop in for in the next transfer market.

#5 Adrien Rabiot

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Adrien Rabiot is reportedly said to leave French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after his contract talks were delayed. Apparently, a host of European elites are keeping an eye on the high profile midfielder, with Liverpool being one of them.

Rabiot, 23, is a box-to-box midfield maestro who is known mostly for his defensive attributes. He made his debut for the French outfit back in 2012 when he was 17, and has won a total of 16 major trophies at Parc des Princes, including 5 Ligue 1 titles and a treble in 2015–16 ever since.

With reference to his age and given the fact that he will be a free agent during the transfer window, the Frenchman would be an astute recruit for the Reds in many ways.

