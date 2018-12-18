×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rabiot set for PSG exit after cancelling contract talks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    18 Dec 2018, 02:30 IST
adrien rabiot - cropped
PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain after informing the club he will not sign a new contract.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique said Rabiot, 23, had "misled" the club over his intention to re-sign and would spend an indefinite period on the bench as a result.

Henrique did not confirm whether the Barcelona-linked midfielder will be sold in January, but that now appears the Ligue 1 side's only hope of attracting a fee before his deal expires in June.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Juventus are among a range of European heavyweights that have reportedly considered approaches in the upcoming transfer window.

Asked whether PSG will attempt to reopen talks, Henrique told Yahoo Sport France: "At this point, no. It was a decision made by the club following a meeting I had with the player.

"The player informed me that he would not sign a contract and that he wanted to leave the club by being free at the end of the season, at the end of his contract.

"For the player, this will have a very clear consequence: he will remain on the bench for an indefinite period."

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel earlier this year challenged Rabiot – who rejected the chance to feature on France's standby list of players for the World Cup – to resolve his future following intense speculation over a switch to Camp Nou.

Advertisement

Henrique claimed subsequent discussions with his agent had progressed to the point of a final agreement looking close and has now accused them of disrespecting the club.

"It seems that the player and his representative have misled us for several months," he said.

"I must add that this situation is disrespectful for both the club and the fans, especially from a player who has played under our colours from the training centre to the first team, a player who has always received the full support of the club."

Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Adrien Rabiot rejects contract offer, open to...
RELATED STORY
Tuchel reiterates Rabiot importance to PSG amid exit fears
RELATED STORY
Spanish club eyes De Jong and other happening from the world
RELATED STORY
Liverpool not interested Rabiot deal, Klopp targets...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Club consider surprise swoop for...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs which could sign Adrien Rabiot in January
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona plot stunning move for PSG star
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 'in talks' to sign Chelsea star in January,...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Surprising clause in Coutinho's...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea in 3-way battle for €90million Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us