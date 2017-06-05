5 superstars who left a club just 12 months after having joined them

Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao are two of the superstars who feature in the list.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2017, 11:21 IST

The emergence of the transfer window activity as a strategic tool often puts footballers at cross-roads. Players are often being linked to other clubs regardless of their willingness to make a move and with the media often coming into play, we believe the period between the market opening and closing must be a troubling time for some footballers.

While a few footballers see the transfer market as a window of opportunity to sometimes better their prospects or even pursue a greater challenge, it is very unlikely of footballers to be on the move just 12 months after having joined the club. However, some of them have bucked the trend in the past and in this segment, we bring to you a list of 5 players who left a club just 12 months after leaving the club.

#5 Radamel Falcao

Radamel Falcao might be on top of the world at the moment with his heroics for AS Monaco. However, the Colombian superstar’s career seemed to have taken a hit not a long time ago. His exploits with Porto and subsequently Atletico Madrid had garnered the attention of several big clubs in Europe and when the striker moved to Manchester United, it was believed that he had taken the deserved next big step in his career.

Though it was a one year loan, Manchester United had the option to buy him at the end of the season. However, what followed will remain a dark spot in his rather illustrious career. Falcao struggled for game time and his lacklustre performances when afforded an opportunity by the then Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal meant that United opted against signing him permanently.

His next stop was another loan move to Chelsea, with an option to buy yet again. However, things did not go according to the plan for the player as injuries kept him out for large spells in the season.

Given his inconsistent performances and questionable fitness, Chelsea too decided to not extend his loan spell making Falcao one of the few players who made a move just 12 months after joining a club twice in their career.