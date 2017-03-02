5 things to look forward to in Europe this week

It promises to be another exciting week in Europe.

by Rahul Top 5 / Top 10 02 Mar 2017, 15:57 IST

Arsenal make the difficult trip to Anfield

European action continues as we prepare for the second legs of the Champions League Round of 16. The Europa League also enters a similar phase of the competition, with a few big names still in contention.

In the Premier League, Manchester City head into a double gameweek, while Tottenham take on Everton in a crunch tie, at the top of the table. But the biggest match of the week comes from Merseyside as Arsenal visit Anfield.

Real Madrid’s inconsistent performances of late have allowed Barcelona to overtake them in the La Liga with Los Blancos desperate to go on a good run of form. The Serie A, meanwhile, sees second-placed Roma take on third-placed Napoli in what has all the makings of an entertaining week of football action.

#1 Gunners’ trip to Anfield highlights EPL week

Following a string of disappointing results in 2017, Liverpool find themselves in fifth position in the league and a point off a Champions League spot. The Reds were beaten by manager-less Leicester City, who were themselves struggling to find a win since the turn of the year. Jurgen Klopp’s side have yet another tough task ahead of them as they welcome Arsenal to Anfield on the weekend, in the hopes that they can avoid any more slip-ups.

Manchester United are back in league action, following their victory in the EFL Cup final last week. They host struggling Bournemouth, who have lost all of their last five games in the league.

Tottenham face a tough challenge this week when Everton visit White Hart Lane on Sunday. The Toffees are unbeaten in their last nine league games and are currently in the seventh position in the league. Spurs are aiming to maintain their second spot but will have to get past a resilient Everton team.

League leaders Chelsea face a daunting trip to the London Stadium to take on West Ham in what will be a difficult test for Antonio Conte’s team. Manchester City are in league action twice this week as they travel to bottom-of-the-table Sunderland, followed by a visit from Stoke on Wednesday.

An important battle at the bottom of the table takes place as Hull City travel to reigning Champions Leicester City.