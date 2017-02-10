5 under-23 stars worth building a team around

The five of them have the kind of talent that only ever comes around once in a few years.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 10 Feb 2017, 12:09 IST

Saul Niguez is seen by many as Atletico Madrid’s future

Irrespective of how many star players a great football team has, fans will instantaneously connect with a youngster who has come through the academy and made it through to the first-team. The joy of supporting someone who has lived a life just like any other fan is what football is all about.

Some of the best under 23 players in the world have their futures up in the air mainly because they’re either so ridiculously talented they could get poached, or because they aren’t playing for a club that they came through.

On the other hand, however, there are many youngsters in world football who look like they’re playing for clubs that may very well go on and keep them for the rest of their senior playing career. Recently, we’ve seen the likes of Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Thomas Muller, Claudio Marchisio and Benedikt Howedes doing the same.

Here’s looking at five such players who teams can build their future projects around:

#5 Saul Niguez

Apart from spending one initial year in the Real Madrid setup, Saul Niguez has been at Atletico Madrid since he was 13. And now, the 22-year-old is shaping up to become on their most exciting young talents capable of mixing it with the very best in the field.

Niguez is a central midfielder by trade and has capabilities to contribute to both attack as well as defence; and ever since the club appointed Diego Simeone as their manager, the Spaniard has become a key part of their midfield, dictating play every single game.

The youngster – although been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past – sees himself at Atletico Madrid for years to come. With that guarantee having been taken care of, the club can hope to build their teams around the youngster for he’s someone who seems capable of taking on the challenge and living up to expectations.