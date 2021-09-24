5 most undervalued strikers in world football right now

In this inflated market, any half-decent striker has the potential to command a fee in excess of €30 million. Furthermore, the notion that strikers end up hogging all the limelight when their team performs well has been widely accepted by the fans. Nevertheless, there are always two sides to a coin, with both overrated and undervalued players existing in modern football.

Strikers with the highest market value

Fitting perfectly into the said pattern, forwards dominate the list of most valuable players in the world. On top of the pile, without any surprises, is Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has a colossal valuation of €160 million. Erling Haaland and Harry Kane follow in closely, with current market values of €130m and €120m, respectively.

Chelsea's latest acquisition, Romelu Lukaku, comes in sixth place, boasting a market value of €100 million. Youngsters Joao Felix and Lautaro Martinez are other notable inclusions, with both of the strikers having a net worth of €80m.

While the phenomenon is prevalent in all honesty, a hoard of strikers still have a criminally low value in the transfer market. Despite their goalscoring prowess, certain attackers have been unable to climb up the valuation ladder. On that note, let's take a look at five top strikers who are undervalued in the present market:

#5 Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Inaki Williams was crucial in Bilbao's Super Cup win against Barcelona

Primarily a winger, Inaki Williams has transitioned exceptionally into a more central role. In the past three to four seasons, the Spaniard has blossomed into a lethal striker, acquiring a clinical sense of finishing along the way.

Having graduated from the fabled Athletic Bilbao academy, Williams has been with the club's first team for six years now. In his senior professional career, the 27-year-old striker has scored a total of 69 goals and laid down a further 41 assists.

His exceptional dribbling skills, coupled with his ability to provide effective lay-off passes, distinguishes him from other renowned strikers.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Inaki Williams has now played 200 consecutive matches in LaLiga for Athletic Bilbao without getting injured.



He hasn't missed a game since April 2016.



Machine 💪 Inaki Williams has now played 200 consecutive matches in LaLiga for Athletic Bilbao without getting injured.



He hasn't missed a game since April 2016.



Machine 💪 https://t.co/kyUwIjz2pH

Such was his loyalty to Bilbao that Williams signed a bumper seven-year deal with the Basque giants, keeping him at the club until 2025. With Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal constantly keeping tabs on him, Williams continues to dazzle audiences in Spain. Despite his eminent achievements and displays on the pitch, he is valued at a paltry €25 million at the moment.

#4 Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

Iheanacho has been sensational in Vardy's absence

Kelechi Iheanacho's €27.7 million move to Leicester City from Manchester City raised many eyebrows back in 2017. Many critics were skeptical of the Nigerian's proficiency and labeled the transfer a gamble by the Foxes.

While Iheanacho's initial performances at the King Power Stadium all but proved his doubters right, the 24-year-old striker has breathed new life into his Leicester career. Following a slow start to the 2020-21 season, Iheanacho exploded onto the scene towards the end, scoring 11 goals in 12 games.

𝙇𝘾𝙁𝘾_𝙎𝙋 @LCFCshitposting



9️⃣ Wins ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

3️⃣ Draws 🤝🤝🤝

4️⃣ Losses ❌❌❌❌

1️⃣4️⃣ Goals ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

5️⃣ Assists 🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️



Is the message not clear enough Brendan? If he doesn't start on Saturday we riot. 🇳🇬 Kelechi Iheanacho's last 1️⃣6️⃣ starts for #LCFC 9️⃣ Wins ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅3️⃣ Draws 🤝🤝🤝4️⃣ Losses ❌❌❌❌1️⃣4️⃣ Goals ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽5️⃣ Assists 🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️Is the message not clear enough Brendan? If he doesn't start on Saturday we riot. 🇳🇬 Kelechi Iheanacho's last 1️⃣6️⃣ starts for #LCFC



9️⃣ Wins ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

3️⃣ Draws 🤝🤝🤝

4️⃣ Losses ❌❌❌❌

1️⃣4️⃣ Goals ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

5️⃣ Assists 🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️



Is the message not clear enough Brendan? If he doesn't start on Saturday we riot. https://t.co/LLpcRbohKl

He was especially unplayable against Sheffield United, scoring his first Premier League hat-trick in a 5-0 routing of the Blades. Although Iheanacho is yet to prove his worth on a consistent basis, at 24, he certainly deserves to be given some time. The Nigeria international undoubtedly possesses the talent to succeed at the topmost therefore rendering his valuation of just €20 million as absurd.

Also read: 5 ideal destinations for Dani Alves after Sao Paulo exit

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith