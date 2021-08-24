5 most valuable centre-back pairings in club football right now

The modern centre-back position is very unique. Earlier, the defender's job was very simple - to prevent the opposition from scoring. However, the centre-backs are now judged on their contribution when in possession as well as their ability to defend. Often the best centre-back pairings consist of a commanding no-nonsense defender alongside a defender good with the ball at his feet.

Which teams have the most valuable centre-back pairings in the world?

In today's transfer market, centre-backs are valued just as much as attackers. Earlier, there was a clear disparity in the valuation, as attackers were considered to be more expensive. However, the recent transfers of Virgil van Dijk, Harry Maguire and Ruben Dias have proven that clubs are willing to spend a lot to find the perfect fit at the back.

The following list ranks the five most valuable defensive pairings in football. Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt is joint top in terms of value (€75 million), but misses out as his partners have low market value. Inter's trio of Milan Skriniar (€60 million), Alessandro Bastoni (€60 million) and Stefan de Vrij (€50 million) have not been included in the list as they are not a centre-back 'pairing'.

Without further delay, let's delve straight into it:

#5 Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez (FC Bayern Munich) - €105 million

Dayot Upamecano in action for Bayern

Dayot Upamecano followed his manager Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig this summer. The 22-year-old French centre-back made 41 appearances for Leipzig in the 2020-21 Bundesliga season. He is rated as one of the best young centre-backs in the world.

Upamecano ranked in the top 10 (among all players) in the Bundesliga in 2020-21 for progressive carrying distance as well as passes into the final third. The €60 million rated centre-back also boasted a passing percentage of 89.1% in the league in the 2020-21 campaign. Upamecano will be eager to showcase his talent at the Allianz Arena over the course of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season.

Lucas Hernandez is his partner at the back. The 25-year-old defender joined Bayern Munich from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a fee of €80 million. He has been deployed as a centre-back as well as a left-back at times.

Following the departure of Jerome Boateng as well as David Alaba this summer, Hernandez will look to secure his spot at the heart of Bayern's defense. The French international, who is valued at €45 million, will hope for an injury-free season so that he can prove his worth. Left-footed centre-backs are short in supply and Hernandez has all the qualities required to succeed and fill the void left by Alaba's departure.

Niklas Sule is the player on the sidelines who will be hoping to displace one of the €105 million duo. He has struggled with his fair share of injuries too, which could make this task difficult. As things stand, Upamecano and Hernandez seem to be the preferred centre-back pairing.

Upamecano has seamlessly fit into the new-look Bayern defense, playing the entire ninety minutes of both their Bundesliga games as well as the DFL-Supercup match against Dortmund. However, Hernandez remains sidelined due to an injury.

Bayern will be hoping the duo can establish themselves even further in the ongoing season.

#4 Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos (Sevilla) - €105 million

Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde in action with Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jules Kounde is a hot prospect among centre-backs in Europe. The 22-year-old defender rejected Tottenham earlier in the window and is now being courted by Chelsea. He made 49 appearances last season for Sevilla, and is widely known for his ability to drive forward with the ball.

Kounde, who is valued at €60 million, ranked sixth among all players in the 2020-21 La Liga season for progressive carrying distance. He also maintained an incredible 90.7 per cent pass accuracy over the course of the season.

Although the French centre-back does not tackle frequently, his aggressive style of defending is desired by coaches.

Mejor puntuación en la historia del @SevillaFC

Enhorabuena a todos 👏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/8zTZZAQBDJ — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) May 23, 2021

Diego Carlos, who made 46 appearances in all competitions in 2020-21, partners Kounde in the heart of the Sevilla defense. The €45 million rated Brazilian centre-back boasts impressive passing accuracy similar to his partner, completing 90.8 per cent of his passes in the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The duo, who possess a combined value of €105 million, are an integral part of Julen Lopetegui's team that builds out from the back. While Kounde is inexperienced and rash at times, Carlos is in his prime and composed.

Both started Sevilla's first game of the 2021-22 La Liga season against Rayo Vallecano, maintaining a clean sheet in a 3-0 win.

