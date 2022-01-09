5 most valuable players aged 30 and above in world football right now - January 2022

As is the norm in football, age is an important determining factor in the market values of players. Players tend to develop from their younger years and reach a peak level before declining with advancing age.

Generally, players over the age of 30 are considered to be moving towards the end of their careers, and their market values duly drop. Footballers' market values are determined partly by the contracts they have running at their clubs.

It is general knowledge that most football clubs do not offer long-term contracts to players above 30 years of age, and this causes their market value to decline.

With this in mind, here is a list of the five most valuable players aged 30 and above in world football at present, according to Transfermarkt.

#5 Antoine Griezmann (€50 Million)

French forward Antoine Griezmann is without a doubt one of the household names in world football. The 30-year-old has had a somewhat disappointing experience in the last couple of years, especially since his move to FC Barcelona.

The talented forward joined Spanish giants Barcelona for around €105 million, but has been loaned back to Atletico Madrid after only three years. Griezmann's loan move contains an option to buy for €40 million.

Antoine Griezmann has been directly involved in 22 goals in the last 21 matches of Copa Del Rey he's played. Antoine Griezmann has been directly involved in 22 goals in the last 21 matches of Copa Del Rey he's played.⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️❌👟⚽️⚽️👟⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️❌❌👟⚽️⚽️👟👟❌👟⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/BegVuCJ6NL

The experienced forward has made 22 appearances for Atletico Madrid this season with eight goals and three assists to show for his efforts at the club. A combination of his recent loss of form and his age have seen Griezmann's market valuation drop to €50 million.

#4 N'Golo Kante (€50 Million)

Watching N'Golo Kante play football on the pitch, it is hard to believe that the midfielder is already 30 years old. The football world has run out of adjectives to describe Kante as he has wowed everyone who has seen him play. The midfielder runs around the pitch like it's 2015 all over again.

Despite his superhuman-like nature, his age and the results of his endless running are beginning to tell on him. The 30-year-old has missed more games than ever in the last two seasons due to a series of injuries that have plagued him.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls N'golo Kante is such an extremely rare kind of midfielder. Chelsea are so lucky to have him. What a player! N'golo Kante is such an extremely rare kind of midfielder. Chelsea are so lucky to have him. What a player!

The Frenchman was named UEFA Midfielder of the Year in 2021 after a sterling run of performances for Chelsea in their Champions League win. Kante was also voted as the fifth best footballer in the world in 2021. The midfielder currently has a value of €50 million.

