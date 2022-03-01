6 high-profile defenders who could leave their clubs in the summer

We're in the second half of the 2021-22 season. There is plenty of excitement all around Europe as we approach the home straight of what's been an entertaining campaign. This summer's transfer window is also expected to be just as thrilling.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a slight shift in the manner in which teams have approached the transfer market.

Several clubs have been hit severely in a financial sense and teams have been cautious about their investments ever since. A ridiculously high number of high-profile players are set to become free agents this summer.

With several top European clubs struggling to sustain their form over the length of a season, we expect plenty of clubs to attempt to bolster their squads. As such, this summer's transfer window is set to be one that's rich in activity.

Without further ado, let's take a look at six high-profile defenders who could leave their clubs this summer.

#5 Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Andreas Christensen has done the hard yards at Chelsea. He joined the club as a teenager in 2012 and rose through the ranks before breaking onto the senior setup. The Danish international went out on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach for a couple of seasons before returning to stake a claim on a starting berth.

He has not been able to nail down a starting berth at Stamford Bridge and is not exactly viewed as indispensable. That is perhaps the reason why Chelsea haven't offered him a new deal that's lucrative enough for him to put pen to paper.

Christensen's current contract expires this summer and reports have suggested that talks over a contract have reached a dead end. However, Christensen revealed a few days back that it's not too late to sign a contract extension with Chelsea.

He said:

“Things can still be done. Being part of a winning team is all that I want to be as a football player. It’s hard because all the talks between the club and my guys, I try to keep it away because I want to focus and it’s not changed for me.

“I go on the pitch every day not really thinking about it. I leave that to the club and my guys, and I can focus on playing football. I just focus on winning, really. It’s a difficult situation.”

But should Christensen choose to leave, he'll have no shortage of potential suitors with the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and AS Roma interested in signing him.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



chelsea-news.co/2022/03/chelse… After fresh talks between his agent and Barcelona, Andreas Christensen reportedly 'edges closer' to completing his La Liga move... After fresh talks between his agent and Barcelona, Andreas Christensen reportedly 'edges closer' to completing his La Liga move...chelsea-news.co/2022/03/chelse… https://t.co/DvJ18U8ZV6

#4 Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus)

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Matthijs De Ligt moved to Juventus from Ajax in the summer of 2019 amid huge fanfare. The Dutchman had already captained Ajax as a teenager and was the brightest defensive prospect to have emerged from Europe in a while. However, his Juventus move hasn't exactly gone according to plan.

De Ligt failed to hit the ground running in Turin and largely played second-fiddle to the likes of Georgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. But he has been able to nail down a starting berth this season. However, the 22-year-old has not really hit the heights expected of him.

Tuttomercatoweb claims that the Bianconeri are looking to extend his current contract which expires in 2024. De Ligt has been extensively linked with Barcelona who are reportedly weighing up a move for him in the summer.

But the player himself has now hinted at kicking on at Juventus. You never know how these things pan out eventually.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juve



"I am really enjoying myself here at Juventus. I'm learning more every week and I really like that". Matthijs de Ligt tells Rondo: "What Mino Raiola said [leave in July] happened three months ago, so many things can change. At the moment I'm focused on this season"."I am really enjoying myself here at Juventus. I'm learning more every week and I really like that". Matthijs de Ligt tells Rondo: "What Mino Raiola said [leave in July] happened three months ago, so many things can change. At the moment I'm focused on this season". 🇳🇱 #Juve"I am really enjoying myself here at Juventus. I'm learning more every week and I really like that". https://t.co/CkWLnI1DsK

#3 Eric Bailly (Manchester United)

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Eric Bailly has all the qualities to become a world-class centre-back. Granted, he has a bit of an erratic streak in him but he is also capable of producing the extraordinary whenever he is on the pitch. However, Bailly is one of the most injury-prone centre-backs we've seen in recent times.

He has spent the majority of his time at Manchester United in the nursing room. One can't fault the Red Devils for their patience running out by now. Following the arrival of Raphael Varane, Bailly has fallen down the pecking order and is currently out of favor at Old Trafford.

Still only 27-years-old, the Ivory Coast international could look to revive his career at a different club. He is almost certain to be offloaded in the summer. Barcelona have been credited with an interest in Bailly.

#2 Jules Kounde (Sevilla)

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Jules Kounde joined Sevilla in 2019. Over the span of two and a half seasons, the Frenchman has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in La Liga. Kounde is a mainstay in the Andalusians' backline and has played a pivotal role in them maintaining the best defensive record in the league this term.

Sevilla have conceded just 18 goals in 26 La Liga matches this season and Kounde has started in 19 of them. He has garnered plenty of interest from several European giants.

As per reliable German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in the 23-year-old defender. Kounde has previously spoken about his desire to move on and join a bigger club to win trophies.

In the summer of 2021, Kounde said:

"I may have to change clubs this summer. I have not decided anything. My goal is, one day, to evolve into a great club to always try to progress, win trophies. To be able to start the season each year by telling yourself that the goal is win a particular trophy. I might have to move, but that's not relevant today."

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Jules Koundé's agent recently met Real Madrid and Barcelona. Both Spanish clubs will compete with Chelsea for his signing. Jules Koundé's agent recently met Real Madrid and Barcelona. Both Spanish clubs will compete with Chelsea for his signing. @SkySportsNews 🇫🇷 Jules Koundé's agent recently met Real Madrid and Barcelona. Both Spanish clubs will compete with Chelsea for his signing. @SkySportsNews https://t.co/x8CJzadnwV

#1 Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Antonio Rudiger had been reduced to a peripheral figure at Chelsea under Frank Lampard. Thomas Tuchel's arrival breathed new life into his Stamford Bridge career and the German international has been one of their most important players under the new coach.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Rudiger has entered the final few months of his contract with Chelsea. As things stand, he is set to leave the club in the summer as a free agent.

The Blues are reportedly making an attempt to extend the German international's contract but we haven't heard anything about a breakthrough just yet. Given the way he's performed over the past year and a half, Rudiger will have plenty of teams ready to welcome him with open arms this summer.

Cesar Azpilicueta is a bonafide Chelsea legend. He has won nearly every possible trophy with Chelsea except the Community Shield over the course of his 10-year stint with the club. But the Spaniard is now 32 and is unlikely to extend his contract with Chelsea.

Daily Mail claims that Chelsea are only interested in giving him a short-term contract as he is now past his prime. As a result, Azpilicueta is looking at other options and has been heavily linked with Barcelona, who are reportedly offering him a longer contract.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith