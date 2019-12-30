Arsenal v Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20 |

Arsenal will host Manchester United in their first Premier League home game for 2020

Arsenal are set to host old rivals Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day as they look to end their dispiriting winless run and overturn their fortunes in the Premier League.

The Gunners have only won one of their last 15 fixtures in all competitions with their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday extending their home record to four consecutive defeats. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the North London giants the lead early in the game only for their goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, to hand Jorginho the equalizer in the 83rd minute. A Tammy Abraham effort sealed a win for the Blues four minutes later, leaving Mikel Arteta with his first home defeat as manager of the club.

Meanwhile, United will head into the game with high confidence after they defeated Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday to inch a point closer to the top four. Both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were on target as the Red Devils extended their unbeaten run against the Clarets and took home three crucial points.

While a home victory would serve as a huge morale boost for Arsenal, a win for United - and favorable results elsewhere - will see them secure a Champions League spot at the start of the year.

Arsenal v Manchester United Head-To-Head

The last meeting between the two clubs took place back in September when United hosted Unai Emery's Arsenal at Old Trafford in a game that ended in a 1-1 draw. Scott McTominay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were on the scoresheet as the old foes shared the spoils in a fixture that had a fair share of bookings.

Last season, the Red Devils failed to secure a win over the London giants during their first fixture in December, with the game ending in a 2-2 scoreline. Meanwhile, the second fixture saw the Gunners establish a 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of goals from Granit Xhaka and Aubameyang.

Arsenal form guide: W-D-L-D-D-L (in all competitions)

Manchester United form guide: W-D-W-L-W-W (in all competitions)

Arsenal v Manchester United Team News

Arsenal remain without their key defenders as Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac are both still sidelined due to injuries. Calum Chambers also took a knock after a small collision with Abraham during Sunday's game against Chelsea and it remains to be seen if he can start against United.

Injuries: Kieran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac, Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Doubtful: Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Dani Ceballos

Meanwhile, United will likely be without the likes of Scott McTominay and Eric Bailly as both players are yet to fully recover from their respective knee injuries. Paul Pogba, on the other hand, was a surprise omission from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad against Burnley and could be featured on the bench against the Gunners.

Injuries: Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Scott McTominay

Doubtful: Marcus Rojo, Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba

Arsenal v Manchester United Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Bukayo Saka; Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi; Reiss Nelson, Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Nemanja Matic; Mason Greenwood, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Arsenal v Manchester United Prediction

Despite United's underwhelming form this campaign, they have managed to produce favorable results against the traditional 'Big Six', including impressive victories over reigning champions Manchester City and London giants Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. They also secured a point against runaway leaders Liverpool suggesting that they could certainly get the better of an Arsenal side that is still adapting to the tactical ways of their new manager.

Verdict: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United

