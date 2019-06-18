×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ballon d'Or 2019: Football's best players pick their winner for the coveted award this year

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
188   //    18 Jun 2019, 14:23 IST

Who will get their Ballon d'Or prediction right this year?
Who will get their Ballon d'Or prediction right this year?

We're only halfway through 2019 but football's best players have already begun making their picks for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Luka Modric controversially took home the Golden Ball last year in recognition of his exploits for Real Madrid in the Champions League and Croatia in the FIFA World Cup.

The battle for football's most prestigious individual award is looking more like a two-horse race at the moment with Messi and Virgil van Dijk having emerged as the main contenders to lift the award at the end of the year.

While Messi's goal-scoring exploits have helped Barcelona to a consecutive La Liga title, van Dijk played a key role in Liverpool's outstanding Premier League campaign and their Champions League victory earlier this month.

Here, we take a look at six of the world's best players who have picked their favorite to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or:

#6 Kylian Mbappe (Pick: Lionel Messi)

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has a clear favorite in mind to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or. The inaugural Kopa trophy winner has picked Lionel Messi as the man to take home football's most coveted prize at the end of the year despite Barcelona's grand collapse in the Champions League last month.

Messi has enjoyed an eye-catching season, scoring 36 league goals which earned him the Pichichi trophy as well as the European Golden Shoe award. Mbappe was his closest competitor for the latter but the Frenchman fell short after tallying 33 goals for PSG in Ligue 1.

Despite enduring a heart-breaking loss to Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals, the 31-year-old finished his campaign as the competition's top-scorer. His overall tally in all competitions comes to a staggering 51 goals.

Advertisement

Speaking of his Ballon d'Or pick at the UNFP awards ceremony in France, Mbappe said, "Messi, despite the elimination (Barcelona were beaten by Liverpool in Champions League semi-final), it does not change anything."

"He is the number one. He has shown he was the best player this year. The year will take us up to December but I’m not worried about him, he is going to play until December."

1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Virgil van Dijk
Advertisement
Ballon d'Or 2019: Favourites to win the prestigious award based on the latest betting odds
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could beat Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or award this year
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Ranking the current 5 favorites for winning the award
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Ranking the current 5 favourites for the award
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: 4 favourites to lift the award
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or News: Liverpool legend backs Virgil Van Dijk for the award 
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Liverpool icon explains why Lionel Messi deserves the award over Virgil van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Ballon d’Or news: Kaka reveals his favourite for this year
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Ranking the current 5 favourites for the award
RELATED STORY
Ballon D'or Power Ranking 2019 JUNE | Best Football players in The world
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
FT JAP CHI
0 - 4
 Japan vs Chile
Tomorrow BOL PER 03:00 AM Bolivia vs Peru
Tomorrow BRA VEN 06:00 AM Brazil vs Venezuela
20 Jun COL QAT 03:00 AM Colombia vs Qatar
20 Jun ARG PAR 06:00 AM Argentina vs Paraguay
International Friendlies 2019
FT TUN BUR
2 - 1
 Tunisia vs Burundi
PP COT ETH Côte d'Ivoire vs Ethiopia
Today BEN MAU 06:30 PM Benin vs Mauritania
Tomorrow COT ZAM 06:00 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Zambia
Tomorrow SOU ANG 09:00 PM South Africa vs Angola
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us