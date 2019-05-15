×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi is my pick - Aguero clarifies Ballon d'Or belief

Omnisport
NEWS
News
578   //    15 May 2019, 03:38 IST
Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero - cropped
Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero in Argentina training

Sergio Aguero has publicly backed Lionel Messi's bid to regain the Ballon d'Or and denied he overlooked his close friend's claim to win the coveted award.

Eyebrows were raised when Manchester City striker Aguero, addressing a question in front of gathered media, indicated the next Ballon d'Or winner has "to be in the Champions League [final]".

Messi, a five-time recipient, agonisingly fell one step short of Europe's showpiece stage as Barcelona gave up a three-goal advantage in losing 4-3 on aggregate to Liverpool in the semi-finals.

The 31-year-old controversially finished fifth in the voting for the Ballon d'Or last year and Aguero took to social media to further explain whether he thinks his Argentina team-mate deserves the honour in 2019.

"I don't enjoy having to clarify my statements – but when I'm quoted for things I haven't said, it must be done," Aguero said in a Twitter post.

"I'll spell it out then. No one other than Messi will be my pick for the Ballon d'Or as long as he keeps on playing – particularly if he plays like he did this season.

"The question put forward to me was whether I should win the award myself this year.

Advertisement

"My reply was that I should have reached the [Champions League] final if I wished to deserve it. Couldn't be clearer, and there shouldn't have been room for misinterpretation."

Messi and Aguero have both celebrated domestic success this season, with Barcelona retaining their LaLiga crown and City finishing a point above Liverpool in the Premier League.

Tags:
Manchester City Barcelona
Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Messi returns to Argentina squad as Aguero misses out
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019 News: Neither Messi nor Ronaldo deserve the award; it should go to a Champions League finalist, says Sergio Aguero
RELATED STORY
5 world-class football players who are 100% Vegan
RELATED STORY
'In Barca I was a lucky guy': Guardiola talks winning Champions League with Messi, Iniesta 
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Spurs add to incredible tale of 2019 Champions League drama
RELATED STORY
5 times Lionel Messi mesmerised for 90 minutes
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool must manage 'emotional and mental effects' of Champions League comeback
RELATED STORY
Cruyff instilled Guardiola's inner belief and desire to win
RELATED STORY
Golden Boy award winners since 2003: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us