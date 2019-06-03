Ballon d'Or Power Ranking - June 2019

Massive changes in Ballon d'Or Rankings as the season comes to an end

The 2018/19 season is done and dusted. The final piece of silverware up for grabs was taken home by Liverpool, and with that, every single top-flight title was decided.

Lionel Messi was comfortably on top in last month's Ballon d'Or Power Ranking, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Raheem Sterling. All that has changed this month.

One of the players from the top 3 has fallen outside the top 5 while a major change near the top has also taken place.

PS: The rankings are based on the players' performances in December 2018 onwards, and thus, the first 4 months of the season (August-November) will not be counted.

#10 – Sergio Aguero

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Sergio Aguero missed out in the Premier League Golden Boot by a goal as he finished with just 21 this season. The winners, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, scored 22 goals in the league and were all awarded the trophy on the last day.

While Aguero did not manage to win any individual honours this season, he was an invaluable member of the Manchester City starting XI. The arrival of Gabriel Jesus was signalled as the end of the Argentine's time at the Etihad, but he has turned the tables, played at his best and is now forcing the Brazilian striker to leave the club.

The Argentine's contributions helped City win the domestic treble, and that was another historic season for them. Last season they created history by winning the Premier League with a record points tally and this season, they won the league by winning all of their last 14 matches.

Aguero has been brilliant but just not good enough to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He's 10th right now, but if Neymar sizzles in Copa America, the City legend will be out of the ranking too.

