Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Blaugrana star set to leave the club in summer, Prime target yet to decide his future, and more - April 29, 2019

Hello and welcome to the daily transfer roundup of FC Barcelona. As we move a step closer to transfer window, the rumour mills keep churning out news about possible transfers everyday. Today's top transfer news and rumours feature Jasper Cillessen, Matthijs de Ligt and Ivan Rakitic.

Jasper Cillessen confirms that he will be looking for a move away

Since his arrival at Barcelona from Ajax in 2016, the 30-year old has the second fiddle and has been used as a backup to Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Despite his impressive performances in Copa del Rey, Cillessen has only featured for the Catalan giants 28 times in over two years with the club.

Although Cillessen is the second choice for Barcelona, he remains the No.1 for the Dutch National team. Ter Stegen has been in superb form in this campaign and managed to cement his place in the Barcelona line up with consistently powerful displays.

The Dutch starlet has not featured in a single game in the LaLiga this campaign but he will be looking to feature in the remaining league games and in the Copa del Rey final.

Cillessen admits that he will be looking for a new club for more minutes on the pitch.

In an interview with Ziggo Sport, the Dutch goalkeeper said:

"First I will go on holiday and then I hope to have a new club where I can play, because I want to play."

But the 30-year-old Dutch starlet hopes that Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt will feature for Barcelona in the upcoming season.

"I know Frenkie de Jong is coming, but is the De Ligt thing true?" added Cillessen.

"In any case, if you have the chance to go to Barcelona, you have to take advantage of it."

Barcelona confirmed the signing of Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong in January for a fee around €75 million and the player will arrive after the end of the season. The Catalan giants have also been linked with another Ajax prodigy, Matthijs de Ligt.

