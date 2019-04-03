Best Football Teams in the world: Football Club Rankings - April 2019

Where does Barcelona rank amongst the best teams in the world for the month of April?

The month of April is already upon us and season 2018/19 is steadily drawing to a close. Just a month more until we have our eyes glued to our phones for the latest updates about transfer rumor, but before that, there's a lot of important stuff left to pan out.

As far as the Power Rankings are concerned, there aren't many changes to what we saw in the last month, albeit there definitely is a new addition to the list. The Premier League, the Bundesliga, and the Dutch Eredivisie have some serious competition set to go down to the wire, while the likes of the Serie A, the La Liga and the Ligue 1 continue to be dominated single-handedly.

Without further ado, let's dive in to know the Rankings for the month of April.

#10 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have let Bayern Munich catch up with them in the Bundesliga

Sportskeeda Score: 58.9

March began on a sadder note for Borussia Dortmund just like February did; the German outfit lost to Augsburg and were eliminated at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur following it. They later redeemed themselves with wins over Hertha, Stuttgart, and Wolfsburg respectively.

Dortmund's dip in form has given Bayern the much-required room chance to catch up with them at the top of the table.

As a result, the two clubs now look set to lock antlers to the very end to decide which of the two lifts the Bundesliga title. However, Dortmund could be considered as the unluckier amongst the duo, as they still have to face Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen in their remaining Bundesliga fixtures, not to mention a clash against the Bavarians themselves.

With the kind of healthy competition seen in the German top-tier this season, it will be thrilling to see which of the two outsmarts the other.

