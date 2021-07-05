Best possible starting XI for Brazil | Copa America 2021 semi-final

Brazil will play Peru in the semi-final of Copa America 2021 on Monday, with Tite's men the favourites to win the game.

Peru have done well to reach this stage of the competition, but Brazil have been frighteningly good. Led by the mercurial Neymar, the Selecao have arguably been the best team at Copa America 2021 thus far and will be confident of their chances against Peru.

Tite has quietly done a good job at the helm of Brazil, so Peru will have to be at their very best to stand a chance of causing an upset. Despite missing Gabriel Jesus, Brazil have more than enough attacking ammunition to cause problems to the Peruvian defence.

On that note, let's take a look at the best possible starting XI for Brazil in their Copa America 2021 semi-final against Peru.

Brazil Goalkeeper - Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)

Brazil boast two of the best goalkeepers in the world in their ranks, Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Manchester City's Ederson Moraes, who are fighting it out for the no.1 spot.

Ederson started the game against Chile in the quarter-final of Copa America 2021. He kept a clean sheet despite Brazil playing with ten men for much of the second-half after Gabriel Jesus' red card.

The 27-year-old has often played second fiddle to Alisson in the national team setup but has done little to discourage Brazil boss Tite from starting him in the semi-final against Peru.

Ederson, Alisson and Weverton have all been given chances at Copa America 2021. But Ederson should keep his spot in the game against Peru.

Other options: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Weverton (Palmeiras).

