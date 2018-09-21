Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Champions League 2018/19: Top 5 results from Matchday 1

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
656   //    21 Sep 2018, 01:54 IST

FC Internazionale v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B
Matchday 1 saw some tasty clashes

There is a mystic charm to midweek European days that makes football even more enticing. The excitement and the buzz can be felt around the stadium, but it is not restricted to the stands alone.

Millions around the world leave aside their work in various parts of the day or night, depending on the time zone and tune in to their television sets to drown in the essence that is the UEFA Champions League. It is not just a tournament that pits the best of Europe among each other, it is a showcase of the diversity of football.

The various styles and tactics employed in the beautiful game all around Europe merge in arguably the greatest club competition in the world, adding to its legacy. The UEFA Champions League 2018/19 kicked off to a fabulous start this week as 32 teams faced each other and lit up the midweek for football fans all over the world.

There was a bit of everything – goals, red cards, last minute winners and moments of controversies. There were 16 matches played in Matchday 1, with the back of the net being found on 45 occasions, which meant that approximately one goal was scored every 33 minutes!

Only one match ended 0-0, between Red Star Belgrade and Napoli and there were only 4 draws, which highlighted the amount of entertainment on display. Even though there were a lot of good games, we zeroed in on these 5 results which caused the most stir in the week:

#5 Valencia 0-2 Juventus

Valencia v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Ronaldo's sending off was the big talking point of the game

By the time Cristiano Ronaldo took to the field for his Champions League debut for Juventus at the Mestalla, Lionel Messi had already scored a hattrick. Ronaldo started the game well, attempting 12 passes and completing 11 of them.

The Portuguese international attempted 2 crosses and even had a shot blocked. He was yet to have a shot on target before the unthinkable happened in the 29th minute. The Portuguese superstar looked like he pulled Valencia defender Jeison Murillo’s hair and was shown a straight red by German referee Felix Brych.

It resulted in Ronaldo being a part of history himself, but not the one he would be proud of – it was his first red card in the UEFA Champions League. As the Portuguese left the field in tears, Juve were in a fix. 60 minutes of the game left, in an away match, with a man down. Things were not looking bright. However, Miralem Pjanic had other ideas.

The Bosnian midfielder scored his first goal from the penalty spot in the 45th minute and sent Juventus into the break with a slender 1-0 lead. He then scored another penalty 6 minutes into the second half, as Juventus held on with ten men to earn 3 points and a precious away clean sheet.

They had 45% possession in the game and had attempted 425 passes with 86% accuracy. However, they still managed 10 shots, 6 of which were on target and were, in the end, the deserved winners.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Massimiliano Allegri Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 5 players other than Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Anatomy of the groups - Part 1
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
Champions League Match Day 1: Predictions & Key Players...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
5 best midfielder picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Champions League Power Rankings: Matchday 1
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 7 left-footed footballers in the world...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us