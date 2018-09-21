Champions League 2018/19: Top 5 results from Matchday 1

Matchday 1 saw some tasty clashes

There is a mystic charm to midweek European days that makes football even more enticing. The excitement and the buzz can be felt around the stadium, but it is not restricted to the stands alone.

Millions around the world leave aside their work in various parts of the day or night, depending on the time zone and tune in to their television sets to drown in the essence that is the UEFA Champions League. It is not just a tournament that pits the best of Europe among each other, it is a showcase of the diversity of football.

The various styles and tactics employed in the beautiful game all around Europe merge in arguably the greatest club competition in the world, adding to its legacy. The UEFA Champions League 2018/19 kicked off to a fabulous start this week as 32 teams faced each other and lit up the midweek for football fans all over the world.

There was a bit of everything – goals, red cards, last minute winners and moments of controversies. There were 16 matches played in Matchday 1, with the back of the net being found on 45 occasions, which meant that approximately one goal was scored every 33 minutes!

Only one match ended 0-0, between Red Star Belgrade and Napoli and there were only 4 draws, which highlighted the amount of entertainment on display. Even though there were a lot of good games, we zeroed in on these 5 results which caused the most stir in the week:

#5 Valencia 0-2 Juventus

Ronaldo's sending off was the big talking point of the game

By the time Cristiano Ronaldo took to the field for his Champions League debut for Juventus at the Mestalla, Lionel Messi had already scored a hattrick. Ronaldo started the game well, attempting 12 passes and completing 11 of them.

The Portuguese international attempted 2 crosses and even had a shot blocked. He was yet to have a shot on target before the unthinkable happened in the 29th minute. The Portuguese superstar looked like he pulled Valencia defender Jeison Murillo’s hair and was shown a straight red by German referee Felix Brych.

It resulted in Ronaldo being a part of history himself, but not the one he would be proud of – it was his first red card in the UEFA Champions League. As the Portuguese left the field in tears, Juve were in a fix. 60 minutes of the game left, in an away match, with a man down. Things were not looking bright. However, Miralem Pjanic had other ideas.

The Bosnian midfielder scored his first goal from the penalty spot in the 45th minute and sent Juventus into the break with a slender 1-0 lead. He then scored another penalty 6 minutes into the second half, as Juventus held on with ten men to earn 3 points and a precious away clean sheet.

They had 45% possession in the game and had attempted 425 passes with 86% accuracy. However, they still managed 10 shots, 6 of which were on target and were, in the end, the deserved winners.

