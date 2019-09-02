Champions League: Top 5 players who will play against their former clubs

Namrath Kadiyala FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 296 // 02 Sep 2019, 23:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ousmane Dembele will face Borussia Dortmund in the group stage

The Champions League will start in less than 3 weeks' time and it promises to be yet another exciting season. All the 8 groups have been confirmed and now it is time for the action on the field to take over. Like every season, there are a few groups that could provide fans with loads of entertainment.

Group F consists of Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague. The group could turn out to be the "Group of Death", and it is highly possible that Barcelona won't make it to the knockouts.

Chelsea, Ajax, Lille and Valencia form Group H, and with 4 evenly matched teams, it will be a highly competitive group. Group G is another group to keep an eye on as Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig and Zenit Saint Petersburg are quite equal in strength.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Napoli, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur, and Atletico Madrid and Juventus are some of the other exciting pairings in the UCL group stage.

The world's most prestigious club competition will see some players take on their former teams in the group phase and some of those reunions could turn out to be quite emotional. In this article, we shall have a look at 5 players who will face their former clubs this season.

#5 Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid vs Juventus)

Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata is just 26 years old and has already had the privilege of representing 4 of the world's top football clubs. He started out at Real Madrid and moved to Juventus in 2014. After a couple of years, he returned to Real Madrid before moving to Chelsea the next year. After a mediocre stint with the Blues, he moved to Atletico Madrid in January 2019 on a loan deal that will be made permanent in 2020.

He played 93 games for Juventus and scored on 27 occasions. He also assisted 18 goals and was a crucial player for them. In Juventus' run to the UCL final in 2015, he played a massive role as he was directly involved in 7 of their 10 goals in the knockout stages. He won the Serie A and Coppa Italia twice during his stint with the Italian giants.

The Spanish star played against Juventus in the Round of 16 last season and was on the wrong end of the result. In Antoine Griezmann's absence, there will be a lot of pressure on Morata to deliver the goods for his present club.

1 / 5 NEXT