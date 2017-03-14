Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 14th March 2017

Manchester United and Chelsea monitoring star Brazilian defender, Arsenal interested in Everton player, and more.

Chelsea and Manchester United to battle it out for Marquinhos

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature Manchester United and Chelsea fighting it out for the signing of a Brazilian centre back, Arsenal look to an Everton midfielder, while Guardiola is interested in signing a former player. On that note, let's take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made the headlines on March 14, 2017:

Premier League clubs set to battle it out for PSG defender

Chelsea and Manchester United will go head-to-head in their bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender, Marquinhos, in the summer. The Brazilian centre-back is currently hot property and Telefoot reports that the Premier League pair have made him their main defensive target. The likes of Real Madrid and Inter Milan are also interested in Marquinhos, and PSG are willing to sell him if they get a bid in the range of £40 million.

Arsenal want Everton midfielder

Idrissa Gueye has impressed the Arsenal hierarchy

Goal.com reports that the Gunners are eager to bolster their midfield options and have earmarked Everton's Idrissa Gueye as a potential summer target. They believe the player who is often dubbed as the closest version of N’Golo Kante can be a fine addition with the likes of Francis Coquelin, Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey struggling for form this season. The Senegal international has impressed all with his industrious performances for the Toffees.

Pep Guardiola wants former Bayern Munich player at the Etihad

The youngster is a Pep Guardiola favourite

German midfielder Joshua Kimmich has made just 10 starts for Bayern Munich this season and recently expressed his frustration over his limited playing time. Telefoot have reported that Manchester City have been monitoring him and now want to take advantage of his current situation with the Bavarians. Pep Guardiola has been a huge fan of Kimmich since his spell in Germany and is eager to work with the youngster again.

Jorge Sampaoli keen to work with Arsenal talisman

Sanchez might be heading back to Spain

The Sevilla manager has expressed a desire to work with Alexis Sanchez again, after working together in Sampaoli spell as Chile manager. The Arsenal forward is yet to sign a new contract at Arsenal and wants to leave the Emirates. Sky Sports report that Sanchez is frustrated with Arsenal's barren trophy run and he might be on his way back to Spain. Sevilla are flying high under Sampaoli and think Sanchez might be the answer for them to end the dominance of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.