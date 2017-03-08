Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 8th March 2017

A quick look at all the major transfer happenings from across Europe.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 08 Mar 2017, 18:53 IST

James Rodriguez and Isco set to make way for Eden Hazard in the summer

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature a reported bid for Eden Hazard from European giants. On that note, let's take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on March 8, 2017:

Eden Hazard might be heading towards the exit doors at Stamford Bridge

The Belgian has been the pick of the players this season with 11 league goals as Chelsea look all set to regain the Premier League title. This form has impressed Real Madrid who feel that Hazard can be the next Galactico to ply his trade at the Bernabeu.

Spanish radio station COPE has revealed that Zinedine Zidane wants to offload James Rodriguez and Isco to make space for Hazard. James is heavily linked with a move back to AS Monaco whereas Isco is a summer target for both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea will reportedly listen to offers exceeding £75 million for their star winger.

Manchester clubs set to fight it out for AS Roma defender

Rudiger has caught the attention of many clubs with his stellar showings for AS Roma

The Manchester clubs have struggled with their centre-back pairing this season and a central defender is a top priority for both. Calciomercato reports that Antonio Rudiger has caught their attention and both City and United are all set to bid for him after the current season ends.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also interested in the 24-year-old who has made 18 starts in all competitions for Roma in the 2016/17 campaign. Both Guardiola and Mourinho believe that Rudiger is an able candidate to shore up their respective sides’ defence.

Arsenal suffer setback in chase of Italian manager

Allegri wants to replace Luis Enrique at FC Barcelona

Massimiliano Allegri was the rumoured choice of the Arsenal board to replace Arsene Wenger at the end of the season. Wenger has struggled extensively this season and has faced the wrath of the Arsenal supporters on numerous occasions.

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Allegri is set to reject all advances from the Gunners as he is being touted as a potential replacement for Luis Enrique at FC Barcelona. The Italian favours a move to the La Liga over the Premier League and has his sights set on a Champions League title which he will be more than capable of winning with the Catalans.

Pep Guardiola planning an all-English raid on Premier League clubs

The Spurs duo are a summer target for Manchester City

After Guardiola’s recent admission regarding his intent to work with English players, Manchester Evening News report that the Spaniard is ready to bid for at least three English players in the summer.

Manchester City are interested in the Spurs duo of Dele Alli and Danny Rose and are also monitoring Sunderland custodian, Jordan Pickford. Out of the three, Rose is a top priority for the Citizens because of their leaky defence. Spurs value the left-back at £40 million while they want a figure close to Gareth Bale's £85.3 million for Alli.

Meanwhile, if Sunderland do get relegated, their valuation of £25 million for Pickford will change drastically.

MLS to come calling for Manchester United talisman?

The Swedish striker has already scored 28 goals for the Red Devils this season

ESPN have reported that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the most-wanted man in America with the players currently playing in the Major League Soccer hoping for a club to prize the Swede away from United.

ESPN had conducted a survey among the players as to who their favoured choice for the next marquee signing for the league was, with Ibrahimovic claiming the top spot. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo came next on the list followed by Javier Hernandez.