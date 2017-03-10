Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - March 10th 2017

A quick look at all the major transfer happenings from across Europe.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 10 Mar 2017

Nemanja Matic and Cesar Azpilicueta are summer targets for FC Barcelona

Today's stories feature Barcelona's raid on Chelsea and Arsene Wenger's proposed next club. On that note, let's take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on March 10, 2017:

FC Barcelona set to monitor Chelsea trio

Spanish publication, Marca ran a special story on Barcelona's reported interest in three Chelsea players. Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta and Nemanja Matic were reportedly monitored by the club's technical director Robert Fernandez and chief scout recently in the Blues' 2-1 over West Ham United at the Olympic stadium.

The Catalans are preparing for life after Luis Enrique and have decided to strengthen their defence for the next season. Arsenal's Hector Bellerin is also another player that may end up at Camp Nou in the summer.

Bundesliga sides queue up for Liverpool midfielder

Emre Can might be heading back to Germany next season

Emre Can is yet to sign a new contract with the Reds and his current contract is set to expire in 2018. Although it has come to the forefront that Jurgen Klopp is keen to work with the midfielder in the future, Daily Mirror reports that Bundesliga sides, Red Bull Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing him in the summer.

Can is said to be happy at Anfield but an offer exceeding £30 million would be enough to prise him away from Liverpool.

Arsene Wenger has an offer on the table from European giants

Arsene Wenger is touted to be the next PSG boss

There have been many instances this season which have led us to believe that Arsene Wenger will no longer be the Arsenal manager come May. The Frenchman has many clubs vying for his signature including a number of Chinese sides.

French football journalist Julien Laurens has reported that Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Wenger next season as the Parisians are all set to sack Unai Emery after a humiliating second leg loss to FC Barcelona in the Champions League.

Wenger has been a long-term target for the Ligue 1 side and might finally see himself make a comeback to the French league.

Manchester United target Serie A superstar

The Belgian has 23 goals in all competitions this season

Dries Mertens has been sensational for the Naples side this season which has attracted the interested of Manchester United. The Red Devils are confident of landing the Belgian winger who has just one year left on his current contract.

Mourinho has identified Mertens as a potential option on the left wing for next season and may splash the cash to land the 29-year-old. He has been Napoli's talisman this campaign and has already scored 23 goals this season.

Juventus favourites to sign La Liga striker

Juventus and Liverpool set to battle it out for Inaki Williams

According to Deia, Juventus are the favourites to sign Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams. The youngster recently revealed that he is happy to stay with the Basque club but the forward has a €50 million release clause which may be triggered by any club in the summer.

The Bianconeri are thinking of splurging the cash on Williams, who is being touted as a replacement for Paulo Dybala. Liverpool are also monitoring the Bilbao striker but may taste defeat if Juventus decide to match their offer.