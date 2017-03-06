Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 6th March 2017

A quick look at all the major transfer happenings from across Europe.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 06 Mar 2017, 19:02 IST

Marco Reus is a summer target for both Chelsea and Arsenal

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature Chelsea's interest in Bundesliga star who is rated at £70 million. Along with that, let's take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on March 6, 2017:

Chelsea have Borussia Dortmund talisman on their radar

The Blues are rumoured to be making a big money move for Dortmund's Marco Reus. The German has been a long-term target for a number of Premier League clubs with Chelsea and Arsenal rekindling their interest in the German forward after the current season.

Reus has a contract with Dortmund till 2019 and the club has made it clear that only a hefty fee will make them consider selling their star player. According to the Sunday Express, Chelsea are willing to spend £70 million on the 27-year-old as manager Antonio Conte believes that Reus can be a perfect fit at Stamford Bridge next season.

Barcelona set to monitor Arsenal defender

The Spaniard has been monitored by FC Barcelona

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Barcelona's technical director Robert Fernandez will be in the stands for Arsenal's round of 16, second leg Champions League match against Bayern Munich. The right back has been scouted many times this season by the Catalans as their search for an able fullback still goes on to replace Dani Alves.

With Arsenal currently in a bit of a slump, Barcelona believe that this summer would be a right time to lure the Spaniard back to his former club. The club hierarchy wants to sign Bellerin to prepare the club for life after Luis Enrique as the 21-year-old is currently considered as one of the best in the business.

A host of clubs line up for in-form Ligue 1 striker

The Frenchman has scored 22 league goals for Lyon this season

Alexandre Lacazette has been in sensational form for Lyon this season and has already amassed 22 league goals in 23 appearances. This hot streak has not gone unnoticed by the major European clubs as Telefoot report that five clubs are looking to sign the Frenchman in the summer.

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are said to be interested in Lacazette with Lyon set to keep the player's asking price at €60 million.

Inter Milan target former Barcelona manager

Pep Guardiola joined the blue half of Manchester last summer

Tuttomercatoweb has reported that Inter Milan have earmarked Pep Guardiola as their dream manager to lead them at the San Siro next season. Inter's Chinese owners have identified a need to sign one of the best managers in the world to lead the club forward and have shortlisted three names for the Nerazzurri hot seat.

Along with Guardiola, Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone are also on Inter's radar to replace the current manager, Stefano Pioli. Inter are also ready to offer a sum of £12 million per year for Guardiola to leave Manchester City for the Italian giants.

Tottenham Hotspur confident of signing Premier League winger

Zaha has been impressive for the Eagles since his move to the Selhurst Park

After getting a £12 million bid rejected last summer, Spurs are confident that they can lure Zaha this summer by offering him Champions League football. The winger is rated at £30 million by Crystal Palace and has a £40,000 per week contract till 2020 at Selhurst Park. With Palace struggling for safety this season, Daily Mirror reports that Zaha is willing to move and secure a better pay across London.

Mauricio Pochettino is a long-term admirer of the 24-year-old and considers Zaha as the final piece in Spurs' bid for a major trophy.