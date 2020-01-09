Real Madrid ready to rival Barcelona for Argentine sensation, Manchester United want Ajax ace and more: Football transfer news roundup, 9th December 2020

Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Real Madrid might consider signing Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's football roundup for the day! With every passing day, more and more interesting rumours are making their rounds in the media surrounding some of the biggest clubs in the world.

So here we present to you a gist of some of the latest transfer news and rumours from across the world.

Real Madrid join the race to sign Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez

Real Madrid have joined La Liga rivals Barcelona in the race for signing Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez, according to the Daily Mail.

Barca have been linked with the Argentine for quite some time now and consider Martinez to be a worthy long-time replacement for Luis Suarez. Madrid, on the other hand, want to add more firepower to their attack, as it is understood that Zinedine Zidane isn't happy with summer signing Luka Jovic's performances so far.

Inter are said to be desperate to keep hold of one of their best players, but with a €111m release clause, a serious suitor can prise him away from the San Siro.

Manchester United identify €59 million-rated Maddison backup

Manchester United are seriously considering to a plot a move for Donny van de Beek, in the coming days as per The Telegraph. It is understood that Ajax will demand at least £50 million for their midfielder.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to address the shortcomings in midfield that have been brought to the fore by injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba. Van de Beek is now one of the top targets for the Red Devils, given that James Maddison will not be allowed to leave Leicester City this month.

Jadon Sancho not to be sold this month

Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho is set to stay put at the German club, at least until the next transfer window, with the club determined to keep hold of their prized possession, as per Sky Sports.

Die Borussen feel they would not be able to find a suitable replacement for the player who has scored nine goals and assisted further nine this season if they let him go this month.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all made initial inquiries for the 19-year-old and a summer move for the Englishman seems certain.

Arsenal submit an offer for Cavani

Arsenal have submitted an offer for Edinson Cavani as they look to bring the Paris Saint-Germain striker to the Emirates this January, Metro reports.

The 32-year-old is in the final six months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants and his current situation has alerted some of the biggest clubs across Europe, with reports a few days earlier suggesting he had already signed a deal with Atletico Madrid.

Mauro Icardi may have displaced the Uruguayan in the starting line-up this season, but the club hierarchy wants to keep hold of the player for the rest of the season, as a very reliable backup option.

