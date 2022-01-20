How Barcelona could line up if they sign all their January transfer targets

Barcelona has had a forgettable season. Sixth in La Liga and out of the Champions League, the Catalans are struggling to string together a good run of games. The issues outside the pitch do not improve their prospects either.

Team Barcelona needs a rejig

Team Barcelona has now brought club legend Xavi on board to try and change their fortunes. It is quite evident that Barca are still a work in progress. Expectant fans are hoping that the transfer window will provide a glimmer of hope in these troubling times.

Barcelona lost to rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals, but fans will be happy about the fact that they went down fighting. Xavi is yet to find the winning formula for his beloved club but will hope that new faces do the trick. Let's take a look at how Barca might line up if they get their business done in the January transfer window.

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

FC Barcelona Press Conference And Training Session

Marc-Andre ter Stegen signed for Barcelona from Monchengladbach in 2014 and has been a regular starter for Blaugrana. Ter Stegen has been impressive for the majority of his eight-year career at Barca.

He missed the first two games due to injury but has been a consistent feature in the starting 11 ever since. The German has been reliable between the sticks and has often pulled off miraculous saves.

Ter Stegen has conceded 20 goals in 18 La Liga games and has kept four clean sheets so far. He was particularly impressive in their 1-0 win against Mallorca when he produced an outstanding stoppage-time save. If Barca revamp their defense, Ter Stegen’s job might just become a tad simpler.

Right Back: Sergino Dest

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

Another Ajax starlet to join Barcelona, Sergino Dest joined Blaugrana at the start of the 2020-21 season for an initial fee of €21 million. Upon signing for the club on a five-year contract, Dest had a €400 million release clause. This goes to show how highly Barca rated the American.

Dest has struggled to settle into the attacking full-back role at Barca. He has looked shaky defensively and hasn’t shown enough hunger when his team is on the attack. The signing of veteran Dani Alves to play in Dest’s position only emphasizes the problem.

B/R Football @brfootball Dani Alves backs Sergiño Dest for big things Dani Alves backs Sergiño Dest for big things ✨ https://t.co/lfNfAqi3Qh

The American was rumored to leaving the club, but Dest’s agent dismissed them, claiming he was happy at Barca. Dest is only 21 and the best years of his life are ahead of him. There is no denying that he still needs lots of work on the training ground, but the talented youngster will be one to watch out for in the near future.

Center-back: Niklas Sule

Germany vs Romania - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Team Barcelona is reportedly looking at the possibility of signing Niklas Sule from Bayern Munich. Sule has just six months left on his contract with Bayern. A number of clubs are interested in securing his services.

Sule has had a successful career with Bayern and has won numerous accolades including four Bundesliga titles, one Champions League and two German Cups. His potential has attracted the likes of Newcastle, who are looking for an ambitious rebuild, and Chelsea.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona are working to sign Süle from Bayern Munich on a free deal in the summer. [bild] Barcelona are working to sign Süle from Bayern Munich on a free deal in the summer. [bild] https://t.co/lfDfwl1wXg

However, it seems like Barca are in the strongest position to sign the German. The 6’4 center-back has been rock-solid for Bayern and has wonderful control even under pressure. With Pique beginning to show signs of decline, Sule would fit perfectly in their backline.

Center-back: Andreas Christensen

Russia v Denmark - UEFA Euro 2020: Group B

Andreas Christensen is another defender who is on Barcelona’s radar. Christensen already has tremendous experience in high-pressure situations and will undoubtedly benefit Barca. He has been a key player for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, who has a long summer ahead of him with three of his senior defenders going out of contract.

The Dane spent a significant part of his early career with Chelsea. He was part of their U-18 and U-21 teams and was then loaned out to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed.



Final decision to be made soon.



More: Andreas Christensen situation. Barcelona and FC Bayern are both strongly interested in signing him - club sources confirmChelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed.Final decision to be made soon.More: youtu.be/KquTJfhP7c8 Andreas Christensen situation. Barcelona and FC Bayern are both strongly interested in signing him - club sources confirm 🇩🇰 #CFCChelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed.Final decision to be made soon.🔵 More: youtu.be/KquTJfhP7c8 https://t.co/P8jjczGmCU

Christensen has reportedly caught the attention of Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The 25-year-old’s Chelsea contract runs out at the end of the season and there haven’t been any talks over a new deal. Barca’s defense has been unreliable at times, with the center backs either too old to cope or too inexperienced.

Left-back : Jordi Alba

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

A regular feature of Barcelona’s backline, Jordi Alba is a veteran of the game. Alba began his footballing career with Barca’s U-16 and U-18 teams. He then spent a few years at Valencia before joining Barca’s senior squad in 2012.

The 32-year-old Spaniard has won a plethora of trophies with Blaugrana, including five La Liga titles, five Spanish Cups, and one Champions League. After sustaining a muscle injury at the start of the season, Alba has been a regular starter for Xavi and has made 14 appearances for them this season.

Alba has provided four assists in La Liga and is Barca’s leading assist provider. This only emphasizes their lackluster form this season. Alba has bags of experience that will be beneficial to the younger members of the squad. Alba has two more years left on his contract, and fans will hope that Barca can successfully rebuild by then.

