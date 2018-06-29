ISL 2018: Rohit Kumar signs two-year extension with FC Pune City

Rohit Kumar

Central midfielder Rohit Kumar on Friday signed a two-year extension with the Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor co-owned Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City. The 21-year old who was drafted by the club in 2017 ISL draft will remain with the Stallions through the 2018-19 and 2019-2020 season.

On extending Rohit’s stay with the club, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, “Rohit has been one of the most impressive young talents we drafted last season. We had been following his growth closely during his time at the DSK Shivajians FC. His attitude and work ethic has been exemplary, be it on or off the field. His ball distribution and game awareness allowed the team to build attacks on multiple occasions. We are glad he has chosen to continue his development with us.”

The Delhi lad joined the FC Pune City in 2017-18 through drafts after spending three years in DSK Shivajians. In the last season, Rohit played 14 matches scoring two goals, both against ATK, one each in home and away fixtures. His goal in the away fixture was even lauded by the head coach as the turning point of the match.

On continuing his association with FC Pune City, Rohit said “For young players like me, getting game time is of great importance. FC Pune City gave me that and more. It was a great season for me personally as well as I was content to give my best in the club’s historic run last season. FC Pune City is right now the best club in India for development of young players like me and I hope to continue from where I left and make the 2018-19 season a memorable for fans and team alike.”