Jamal Musiala, Pedri, and Jude Bellingham; football's new Golden Children

The three brightest young players in world football currently are Jamal Musiala, Pedri, and Jude Bellingham. The pair have caught the eyes of fans across Europe over the past few seasons with their impressive performances.

All three are under the age of 20, yet they bring swagger and style to their football that places them miles ahead of their pairs.

Pedri gained attention after his move to Barcelona in 2020. He was the brightest player in a team that was in a crisis. His movement in tight spaces and brilliance on the ball makes him a dream to watch.

Jude Bellingham is a household name in Birmingham. At 16, he was one of the most wanted youngsters in the world. He moved to Borussia Dortmund to develop his game and is now integral to the Black and Yellow.

Jamal Musiala, on the other hand, became well-known after his brace on the opening day of the 2020-21 season. Since then, he’s been ever-present for the Bavarian giants.

This article takes a deeper dive into the abilities of these young talents and gives insights into who is the best.

Jamal Musiala: The Orchestrator

Musiala started his career at the Chelsea academy before moving to Bayern Munich in 2020. That same season, the young German was handed his Bundesliga debut after coming off the bench against Freiburg. He is the youngest player to appear for the club.

Musiala is capable of playing in attacking midfield, on the left or right of the attack and in center midfield. Musiala’s quick thinking and movement around the box makes it difficult for the opposition to get the ball from him. His elegance with the ball and dribbling makes him a nightmare for defenders.

Musiala is also prolific in front of the goal. The German international has scored five league goals this season and has also provided set up for his teammates. His man-of-the-match performance against Barcelona in the Champions League and impressive display for Germany in the Nations League are also notable.

Indeed, Musiala has the quality and talent to go all the way to the top of the football world. With the World Cup less than a month away, it would be worth keeping an eye on him.

Jude Bellingham: The Engine

Jude Bellingham made everyone take notice of him at Championship side Birmingham at age 16, following some decent performances at the club. In the summer of 2019, the young midfielder moved to Borussia Dortmund for €23 million and broke into the first team right away.

Bellingham has since become a club leader and has made over 100 appearances for the German outfits. At only 19, he is already integral to how Dortmund play.

Bellingham started as a defensive midfielder, but has evolved his game since his move in 2019. At the moment, Bellingham can play in center midfield, as an attacking midfielder, or shadow striker.

He has caught the eye for his impressive dribbling and ball-carrying abilities. Bellingham makes magic with the ball at his feet and is already one of the most complete midfielders in world football.

At the moment, he is one of the most wanted players with a host of clubs after his signature and a big move predicted for next summer. His brilliant performance against Manchester City in the Champions League and man-of-the-match display against Germany show precisely why he is among the best out there.

Pedri: The Maestro

Pedri was an exciting young talent from Las Palmas before Barcelona signed him in 2019 for €5 million. Since his debut in 2020, he has been an undroppable player for the Blaugrana.

The young Spaniard started on the left of attack before being converted to center midfield. Pedri is an advanced playmaker who works brilliantly in the half-space and is capable of playing defense-splitting passes.

His quick feet and dribbling makes him press-resistant, making fans liken him to Barcelona legend Iniesta. He is also tenacious and doesn’t shy from pressing and ball defending when the situation arises.

Pedri played 37 league games in his breakthrough season before representing his country in the European Championships and Olympic games. His impressive performances during that time earned him the Golden Boy award last season, which he rightfully deserved.

Comparing the best of the three is difficult as they have different strengths and weaknesses. Musiala is brilliant in the final third, Bellingham is an all-action midfielder, and Pedri is a creative force.

