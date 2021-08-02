Ranking top 5 La Liga Defenders (August 2021)

In what was a strange start to La Liga with no fans, the campaign surely had a crazy ending to it. Atletico Madrid became champions of Spain in what was a final day finish. The two-horse race made for a really dramatic end to the season with the Los Rojiblancos emerging as winners, their first since the 2013-14 season. Their defense played a key role in their title success, with a formidable back-line backed by a world-class goalkeeper.

While Atletico Madrid defenders stood out last season, there have been many other revelations in La Liga. Teams like Barcelona, Villarreal and Sevilla had some outstanding individual performances in defense, which have caught the attention of clubs across Europe. Meanwhile, clubs like Real Madrid have witnessed notable departures in defense.

La Liga has produced world-class defenders

La Liga is home to some of the best defenders in world football. Over the years, the league has produced several world-class defenders. Barcelona's Carles Puyol, Gerard Pique, Eric Abidal and Dani Alves dominated Spain and Europe for years. Real Madrid have seen the likes of Roberto Carlos, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Pepe, Fabio Cannavaro and many more.

We now take a look at the current defenders in La Liga and rank the top 5 defenders as of August 2021.

#5 - Kieran Trippier | Atletico Madrid

Valencia CF v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Kieran Trippier's move to La Liga raised many questions as the Englishman left Tottenham for Atletico Madrid. Since then, he has been a mainstay in Diego Simeone's side and played a crucial role in their title success. Known for his crossing and set-piece abilities, Trippier suited the new system played by the La Liga champions.

🎯 Kieran Trippier had the best cross accuracy (75+ attempted) of all full-backs in Europe's top 5 leagues last season (32.4%) pic.twitter.com/G56PHVyrWv — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 16, 2021

He comfortably slotted in a back-four or a back-three, complementing a more attacking approach from Atletico this season. His six assists in La Liga last season are a testament to that. His solid performances earned him a ticket to the Euros as well. Also known for his versatility, Trippier can play comfortably at left back as well, which is where he impressed for England at the Euros. He is now being linked with a move back to the Premier League with Manchester United.

#4 David Alaba | Real Madrid

Ukraine v Austria - UEFA Euro 2020: Group C

David Alaba joined Real Madrid in July and is currently one of the top defenders in La Liga. He has a stellar CV with Bayern Munich, having won a staggering 27 trophies in his 11 years with the German giants. A number that very few defenders could match. So it was only fitting that he joined one of the most decorated clubs not just in La Liga, but the entire world.

Love my additional baggage. ❤️

What a journey it has been! @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/Ml7V5EqWKK — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) May 27, 2021

Alaba was also the star man and captain for his country at the Euros. He led Austria from the front, putting in top performances in the group stages. He guided his team to the Round of 16, losing to eventual champions Italy. At Real Madrid, Alaba has taken the the number 4 jersey, previously worn by a certain Sergio Ramos, one of the best defenders of all time. Big boots to fill! But with his skills, versatility and leadership he is sure to have a big season at Madrid.

