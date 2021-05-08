Manchester City vs Chelsea: Combined XI | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. The two clubs have also set up a date in the UEFA Champions League final and will battle it out for continental glory in Istanbul on 29th May.

It promises to be an exciting contest with both teams in fine form at the moment. They should also be full of confidence with Manchester City and Chelsea having knocked out Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid from the Champions League, respectively.

4 - Both Chelsea and Manchester City have conceded just four goals in reaching the UEFA Champions League final, the first time the final will be contested by two teams who both conceded four or fewer on their way to the final since 2005-06 (Arsenal, 2 & Barcelona, 4). Miserly. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2021

The game also has special significance for the Cityzens who can regain the Premier League f they record a win against Chelsea. If they indeed prevail in this game, it will be mathematically impossible for second-placed Manchester United to catch up with them this season.

Chelsea have turned a leaf leaf under Thomas Tuchel and are now aiming to finish in the top four. They will also be playing two finals this month and are thus still in contention to lift the FA Cup and the Champions League.

We can go on and on about the depth of the two squads and the quality of the players but in this article we will take a look at how a combined XI for Manchester City vs Chelsea will look like for their upcoming weekend showdown.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Combined XI (Formation: 3-5-1-1)

Goalkeeper: Ederson | Manchester City

Ederson is one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League

Including Ederson in this hypothetical combined XI was a no-brainer, because at the moment no Premier League custodian has kept more clean sheets than the Brazilian.

While Chelsea's Edouard Mendy is second only to Ederson in terms of clean sheets, managing 16 in 28 outings (Ederson has 18 in 33 appearances), one area where the former has the upper hand is his incredible distribution skills. He is known for his long through balls, and his pin-point passing has also helped him pick up an assist in the league this season.

The assist from Ederson 🤯

The control from Gundogan 👌

The collapse from Sanchez 🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/SkFQWIHp9I — Goal (@goal) February 13, 2021

While he also has the best defensive lineup of the league in front of him, which has also contributed hugely to his 18 clean sheets this term, his reflexes and saves have been top notch.

