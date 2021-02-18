Most valuable European XI (2021)

Football transfer valuations have been going through the roof in recent times despite the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking clubs' finances.

The market values of some of the players are simply exorbitant. If a player is not in form, their hefty price tag can put them under enormous pressure.

Nevertheless, many players from Europe have largely managed to live up to their huge price tags courtesy befitting performances. On that note, let's take a look at the most valuable European XI at the moment.

Most valuable European XI (formation 4-3-3)

Considering a 4-3-3 formation, let us have a look at our hypothetical most valuable European XI..

Jan Oblak (Goalkeeper) - €90 million

Jan Oblak is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The Atletico Madrid No. 1 has delivered consistently impressive performances since moving to the capital club. He has won the prestigious Ivan Zamora trophy (for the lowest goals per game in a La Liga season) four times in the last five campaigns.

Slovenia have not qualified for a major international tournament since the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Thus it's a shame Oblak doesn't play as much international football as he would have liked to.

His current valuation of €90 million is not bad at all for a goalkeeper, as shot-stoppers are usually the least-paid players in a team .

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Right-back) - €110 million

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world despite his tender age.

The England international epitomises the modern-day full-back. He is fast, has great vision to deliver pin-point crosses, and makes seamless transitions from defence to attack.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's accurate deliveries from set-pieces have helped him become a regular free-kick taker for both club and country. That has also seen him rack up a lot of assists in the Premier League.

He holds the record for the most assists (13) provided by a defender in Premier League season, doing so in Liverpool's title-winning campaign in 2019-20.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's impressive performances have seen his current market value soar to €110 million.

Matthijs De Ligt (Centre-back) - €75 million

Matthijs De Ligt

When a player wins the Golden Boy Award, there are always high expectations on them. One such player is Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, who became the first defender to join the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, doing so in 2018.

De Ligt secured a move to Juventus from Ajax at the start of last season; he has been a rock at the back for them since then. Despite a few injury spells, but when he's fully fit, he is usually the best defender on the pitch.

The Old Lady paid €75 million in 2019 for his services, and it is only a matter of time before De Ligt's value moves up.

Virgil Van Dijk (Centre-back) - €80 million

Virgil Van Dijk has been out of action since October because of an injury.

Dutch international Virgil Van Dijk is the most expensive defender in the game at the moment. Along with his compatriot De Ligt, Van Dijk forms one of the most expensive centre-back duos in the sport.

Arguably considered the best centre-back in the world, Van Dijk came close to becoming onlt the second defender to win the Ballon d'Or award in 2019. However, he missed out on the coveted trophy by just seven points to Lionel Messi.

Van Dijk is a vocal and commanding presence in the heart of the Liverpool defence. With the addition of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, the Reds became a force to be reckoned with. But Van Dijk proved to be the final piece of the puzzle, as his presence improved their overall game.

This season, his absence for large swathes of this campaign has coincided with Liverpool's decline.

Andrew Robertson (Left-back) - €75 million

Andrew Robertson

It's perhaps no surprise, that Scottish left-back Andy Robertson is the third Liverpool defender in our hypothetical list. The former Hull City full-back has improved significantly under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, and is now one of the most complete left-backs in the game.

Andrew Robertson has formed a deadly partnership with Alexander-Arnold, which was key to Liverpool's title winning-campaign last season. He provides great width on the flanks, and possesses an incredible engine that allows him to move up and down the left flank tirelessly.

At €9.2 million, Liverpool signed him for a bargain in 2017, as his current market valuation is estimated to be €75 million.