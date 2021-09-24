Most valuable La Liga XI right now (September 2021)

In recent years, La Liga has experienced somewhat of a downfall on the continental stage. With both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo departing the Spanish top-flight in the span of three years, La Liga has encountered a serious dip in viewership. Nevertheless, with two of the biggest clubs on the planet at its center, the Spanish top-tier still has the pulling power to attract some of the biggest names in football.

The most interesting new signings in La Liga

In comparison to other top European leagues, La Liga turned out to be penny-pinchers in the summer transfer window of 2021. The Spanish top-flight registered the lowest net expenditure among all the elite leagues, recording just €486 million in transfer transactions. However, some interesting names still jumped ships to join Spanish sides this season.

Spanish Football Analytics @SF_Analytics_ trying a butterfly chart tonight!



Squad turnover in La Liga during this summer transfer window, including loans, transfers and frees



Alaves, Cadiz, Elche, Mallorca, Rayo, Getafe have all been very busy in terms of departures and signings; all squads that needed a lot of work



Squad turnover in La Liga during this summer transfer window, including loans, transfers and frees



Alaves, Cadiz, Elche, Mallorca, Rayo, Getafe have all been very busy in terms of departures and signings; all squads that needed a lot of work

Atletico Madrid staged a coup while acquiring the duo of Rodrigo De Paul and Matheus Cunha, shelling out a combined fee of €65 million. On the other side of Madrid, Real managed to secure the highly sought-after Eduardo Camavinga for a nominal fee of €31 million. Cash-strapped Barcelona indulged in numerous free transfers, signing the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia without spending a single dime. Rafa Mir to Sevilla and Arnaut Danjuma to Villarreal were some other notable incomings to La Liga.

Considering the alterations that Spanish clubs have made this term, there has been a huge shift in the dynamic of their valuation. Following the departures of La Liga mainstays like Messi and Raphael Varane, a new set of players appear on the list of footballers with the highest market value right now.

With a total worth of €755 million, let's take a look at the most valuable La Liga XI (3-4-3) at the moment:

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak (€70m, Atletico Madrid)

Oblak has been sensational for Atletico

The most obvious inclusion on this eleven, Jan Oblak is easily one of the best shot-stoppers on the planet. The big Slovenian joined Diego Simeone's fortress in the summer of 2014, effectively replacing the outgoing Thibaut Courtois. Fast forward seven years and Oblak has clearly surpassed his predecessor at Atletico Madrid.

Winner of a joint-record five Zamora trophies, the 28-year-old goalkeeper has made 234 La Liga appearances for Los Rojiblancos, keeping a mind-boggling 125 clean sheets along the way.

Center-back: Jules Kounde (€60m, Sevilla)

Kounde is a highly sough-after defender at the moment

A relatively fresh face in La Liga, Jules Kounde's meteoric rise to prominence has been well documented by scouts all across the continent. Part of a Sevilla side that conceded the third-least goals in La Liga last season, Kounde is arguably the most prized asset in that formidable backline.

Due to his consistent performances, the French international has been linked with a big-money move to Chelsea. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old defender continues to remain in La Liga and deservedly makes the list.

Center-back: José María Giménez (€60m, Atletico Madrid)

Jose Maria Gimenez continues to impress at the Wanda Metropolitano

The Uruguayan centre-half has been criminally underrated throughout his Atletico Madrid career. Having played alongside the evergreen Diego Godin at both the club as well as on the international stage, Giménez has learned all the tricks to rock-solid defending.

Johannes @JohannesATM Debate this all what you want but Giménez is easily a top 10 cb itw when injury free, can we just talk about how good he has been this season so far



Really missed seeing him play this good Debate this all what you want but Giménez is easily a top 10 cb itw when injury free, can we just talk about how good he has been this season so far



Really missed seeing him play this good https://t.co/MLn7jTiS7W

The 26-year-old centre-back has been with Atletico for eight years now and has played a crucial role in the club's transitional period. Giménez is now a seasoned defender himself, leading the backline for the reigning La Liga champions.

Centre-back: David Alaba (€55m, Real Madrid)

Alaba has played five games in La Liga since joining Real Madrid

The former Bayern Munich superstar recently joined La Liga giants Real Madrid on a free transfer, yet skims his way into the league's most valuable eleven. Signed up on a weekly wage of around €435,000, David Alaba is a dependable defender who is equally adept in playing at the center as well as on the left.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🇦🇹©️ Alaba is the new 'Kaiser'. He may be new to the club but he is one of the authoritative voices on and off the pitch, a leader who's constantly giving instructions and ready to do what the team needs at any given moment. @diarioas 🇦🇹©️ Alaba is the new 'Kaiser'. He may be new to the club but he is one of the authoritative voices on and off the pitch, a leader who's constantly giving instructions and ready to do what the team needs at any given moment. @diarioas https://t.co/7NjnxtoZAR

Following the combined departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, the 29-year-old Austria international is a welcome addition to both Real Madrid and La Liga.

