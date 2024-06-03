Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca set to face Manchester City, Real Madrid and others in blockbuster pre-season tour

Chelsea's newly appointed head coach Enzo Maresca will have a packed schedule since the beginning of his tenure at Stamford Bridge as the pre-season tour approaches. The Blues will be facing Manchester City, and Real Madrid among others.

The Italian manager will officially take charge of the Blues on July 1, having signed a five-year contract, with a club option to extend it for another year. Maresca will be replacing former Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino, whose contract was terminated at the end of the 2023-24 season via mutual agreement.

The Blues first game of their summer tour will be against League One side Wrexham on July 24 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Wrexham are owned by Hollywood movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Trending

Chelsea will then face Scottish Premiership champions Celtic next on July 27 in Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium. Enzo Maresca's squad is then pitted against Club America on July 31 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

At the beginning of August 2024, they will face Premier League champions Manchester City at Ohio Stadium. Their last match of the pre-season tour is against UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid on August 6 at the Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Chelsea didn't have a satisfying conclusion to the 2023-2024 season, ending up sixth on the Premier League table. They secured a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League for next season. After not winning any silverware this season, the Blues would like to strengthen their squad and prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Enzo Maresca on being appointed as Chelsea's new head coach

After being appointed as the head coach for the Blues, Enzo Maresca expressed his excitement, saying (via the club's official website):

"To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity."

Speaking about his new venture at Stamford Bridge, Maresca mentioned that he would be looking to make fans proud:

"I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud."

Enzo Maresca was in charge of Leicester City last season and led the Foxes to the EFL Championship title and promotion back to the Premier League. The 44-year-old Italian started his managerial career with Manchester City EDS in 2020. He led the squad to win the 2020–21 Premier League 2 title.

He won the EFL Championship Manager of the Month four times during his one-year stint at Leicester City, thrice in 2023 and once in 2024.