Kylian Mbappe has responded to the backlash he has received after sending a letter to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mbappe sent the Parisians a letter confirming his intentions not to trigger the one-year option in his contract. The French striker's current deal with the Ligue 1 champions expires next year, but he doesn't want to extend his stay.

That has led to mass backlash from PSG, and they have reportedly made him available for sale this summer. The French giants do not want to lose the 24-year-old on a free transfer, and their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to be furious with the striker.

Mbappe has reacted by insisting that he didn't expect such fury in the aftermath of sending his letter. He said while on international duty with France (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“Honestly, I did not think I was going to offend anyone. I only sent a letter. I didn't know a letter could kill someone. It's just a letter. I don't care about the reactions."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Kylian Mbappé on his letter to tell PSG he was not going to extend current deal until June 2025: “Honestly I did not think I was going to offend anyone. I only sent a letter”.



“I didn't know a letter could kill someone. It's just a letter. I don't care about the reactions”. Kylian Mbappé on his letter to tell PSG he was not going to extend current deal until June 2025: “Honestly I did not think I was going to offend anyone. I only sent a letter”.“I didn't know a letter could kill someone. It's just a letter. I don't care about the reactions”. 🚨 Kylian Mbappé on his letter to tell PSG he was not going to extend current deal until June 2025: “Honestly I did not think I was going to offend anyone. I only sent a letter”.“I didn't know a letter could kill someone. It's just a letter. I don't care about the reactions”. https://t.co/UfXFFwF6X3

The PSG striker was in red-hot form in the recently concluded 2022-23 season, scoring 41 goals and providing ten assists in 43 games across competitions. He was a key player for Christophe Galtier's side as they won the Ligue 1 title.

However, Mbappe's campaign was far from smooth, including reported issues with teammate Neymar. The Frenchman was also angered when the club overused him in a promotional video for their 2023-24 season tickets.

Real Madrid have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the Parisians attacker. Reports claim that they're willing to pay his club's asking price of €200 million to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe, though, shot down claims that he wants to move to Los Blancos immediately this summer. However, his place at the Parc des Princes is starting to become untenable.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi meets potential Kylian Mbappe replacement

Salah would be an astute option to replace Kylian Mbappe.

PSG president Al-Khelaifi has reportedly met Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah in Morocco, per Sports Zone (via GetFootballNewsFrance).

The Qatari businessman has reportedly been in contact with Salah since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It was during the international tournament in Qatar when Al-Khelaifi suggested that the Egyptian could replace Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes.

Messi is leaving the Parisians and join MLS side Inter Miami when his contract expires at the end of the month. That paves the way for a potential swoop for Salah, who has two years left in his contract at Anfield.

The 31-year-old may also be viewed as a potential replacement for Mbappe if the Frenchman departs. PSG will look to rebuild if both world-class talents depart. Salah is regarded as one of Europe's best attackers. He scored 30 goals and contributed 16 assists in 51 games across competitions in the recently concluded season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes