“Let a single man shoot his shot” - Ex-Manchester United star Memphis Depay slams fan in scathing social media rant

Former Manchester United star Memphis Depay was seen in the VIP section at La Caja Magica during the Madrid Open 2024 final between Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger Aliassime.

The Dutch forward made a post along with a picture of a woman from the match on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, which was later deleted. The post read:

"But someone distracted me from the game... to be honest someone sent me her IGGGGG Let's have dinner on the moon."

Online football analyst Zach Lowy's X account shared a screenshot of Memphis' now-deleted post and mentioned that it was "not a great day" for the 30-year-old while also referring to his potential exit from Atletico Madrid this summer. Lowy's post read:

"Not a great day for Memphis Depay. First, AS reports that Atlético Madrid are looking to part ways with him this summer, and then, he posts and deletes a tweet about a ball girl in the Madrid Open Final. The 30-year-old’s contract is set to expire in June 2025."

Memphis Depay replied to Zach Lowy's tweet mentioning he had a great day and said that the woman in the picture was a model and in her 20s. The former Barcelona forward's reply read:

"My day was fabulous zachi. Watched the final and got her number in my phone too. That so called ball girl is real a model and is in her 20’s.. damn let a single men shoot he’s shot smh y’all disgusted me Fr Fr. Go factcheck your shit before you spreading these narratives… You give weak personality vibes my guy."

Memphis also addressed the rumored potential exit from Atletico Madrid in his reply and said:

"As far as my football future, I’m not concerned.. we in the lab!"

Memphis Depay joined Atlético Madrid in 2023 after playing for Barcelona for two seasons. The Dutchman has scored nine goals and provided two assists for the club across competitions this season.

Memphis Depay made controversial claims involving Dani Alves, Paul Pogba, and Benjamin Mendy

Back in March, Memphis Depay made some controversial claims that involved Dani Alves, Paul Pogba, and Benjamin Mendy after posting a picture of himself with Quincy Promes, who was convicted of drug trafficking in February. He received a lot of backlash from fans for the post.

The 30-year-old forward clarified that he had been good friends with the former Ajax player but did not necessarily agree with things that Quincy Promes committed that led to his arrest and a six-year conviction.

Memphis Depay said (via Foot Mercato):

"I will speak with the manager for this. We are still friends and I will not let my friends down, but this doesn't mean that I support them for everything they do. I had no intention to provoke anybody."

"I was on vacation and had dinner with friends. Paul Pogba was sitting next to me. It was fun. This is the way I live. We are football players and we post content on social media. It was a photo from my vacation, I saw nothing bad on this," added the Atlético Madrid forward.

Memphis continued:

"I understand people see things different and I take responsibility for this. You don't know the Quincy Promes I know, I don't know the Quincy Promes you know."

"My background wasn't easy. My brother was in prison for 10 years. I never had questions about my brother. I am also friends with Dani Alves and Benjamin Mendy, I never had questions that before."

Paul Pogba was banned for four years for doping after testing positive for a prohibited substance while Dani Alves has been convicted of rape and has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Benjamin Mendy was acquitted of several counts of sexual assault and rape and found not guilty in a trial in July 2023.