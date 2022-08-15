"Manchester United have been advised of the player's availability" - Fabrizio Romano says Red Devils are keeping an eye on 3 'big-name strikers' 

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Alvaro Morata, Raul de Tomas, and Mauro Icardi after a proposed deal for Marko Arnautovic collapsed.

The Red Devils were linked with a move to sign the 33-year-old Austrian striker from Bologna earlier this month. However, intervention from United fans forced the club to call off negotiations.

That, however, doesn't mean that they are not scouring the market for other options. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they have been offered the services of three strikers recently.

While Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) see Icardi as expendable, Atletico Madrid want to retain Morata beyond the current transfer window. He told CaughtOffside:

“Atletico Madrid still hope to keep Alvaro Morata, while Mauro Icardi is out of the PSG project and has been offered to many clubs, but there are still no negotiations underway."

A third option, perhaps not as well known as the aforementioned names, is that of Espanyol's De Tomas. The 27-year-old, who scored 17 goals in 34 La Liga appearances last season, is available on the transfer market and United have been informed of the same.

Romano continued:

“Raul De Tomas is still available on the transfer market and Man United have been advised of the player’s availability.”

Manchester United have started the current Premier League season in a dreadful manner. Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, two teams they were expected to beat comfortably, have beaten them 2-1 and 4-0, respectively.

Managing a solitary goal in two league games would add to the already palpable anxiety at Old Trafford.

Should Manchester United sign a striker from these three options?

Manchester United keeping an eye on the aforementioned names suggests that they have narrowed down their striker wishlist.

Morata did not have an overly pleasant stay in England while being on Chelsea's books for three years, but he does have Premier League experience. The 29-year-old has scored 26 times for Spain in 56 appearances. The Spaniard is certainly a tried and tested centre-forward, having previously led the line for Real Madrid and Juventus.

Icardi, also 29, is not a bad option either, and has just two years left on his contract. His spell at PSG should not overshadow what he achieved at Inter Milan. He scored 124 goals for I Nerazzurri in 219 matches across all competitions before moving to the Parc des Princes in 2019.

In his three full seasons in Paris, he has scored just 38 times in 92 appearances across all competitions.

De Tomas is not a shabby option either but has only ever played in Spain and Portugal. He also has four years left on his current deal at Estadi Cornella-El Prat and hence, may have a transfer valuation that reflects that.

