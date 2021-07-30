3 Players who could replace Aaron Ramsey at Juventus 

Juventus have been the kings of signings players on a free transfer. They signed players like Pogba, Dani Alves and Andrea Pirlo on free transfers. However, since signing Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer from Arsenal, things haven't been the same for the Bianconeri.

The Turin giants did manage to sign Ramsey on a free transfer but they agreed to pay £400,000 a week. He is currently one of the highest earners at the club. However, his performances are yet to justify the wages he earns at Juventus. This is one of the reasons as to why he is being constantly linked with a move away from Allianz Stadium.

According to reports, the Bianconeri are open to selling the Welshman this summer. New manager Massimiliano Allgeri does not want Ramsey at the club. This is because he hasn't been able to deliver on a consistent basis. The former Arsenal midfielder hasn't been able to maintain his fitness levels and has been injury prone in Turin.

🚨 NEW: Fabio Paratici is eyeing up a reunion with Aaron Ramsey at Tottenham - he is a big admirer of the player. Juventus are keen to get Ramsey off the wage bill who earns £250k p/w. [La Gazzetta dello Sport] pic.twitter.com/PL6HC53FHe — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) July 28, 2021

He is now 30 years old and earning a big salary which he is yet to justify. The Bianconeri have been hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic. With Ramsey not performing up to the mark, Juventus want to cut their losses. However, the Welshman still brings certain qualities to the team.

During his time at Arsenal he established himself as a top box-to-box midfielder. He played with lots of energy and he would often make runs inside the box to score goals as well. Thus there are certain things that have to be kept in mind while replacing Ramsey.

For Juventus, though, he hasn't really turned up but he has certain qualities like his energy and eye for goal.

3 midfielders Juventus could sign to replace Ramsey

Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig)

Netherlands v Austria - UEFA Euro 2020: Group C

The Austrian has made a name for himself under Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig. At the age of 27 he is also set to hit his peak form. He is currently at Leipzig Stadium and they Die Rotten have made strides in European football in recent years.

However they are still far away from achieving the status of a top European club. Juventus, on the other hand, are already a top club, which can challenge for trophies.

Like Ramsey, Sabitzer is a versatile player as well. During his time at Leipzig he has played in various positions. Last season he played in different positions as per the needs of the team. He played on the left as well as the right side of midfield. The Austrian has played as an attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder and as a wing back as well.

This indicates that he has a good tactical understanding of the game.

Not only this, despite playing in so many different positions, he has managed to score 9 goals and further provide 7 assists in all competitions. He often gets his goals by making runs inside the box or through long range shots.

Sabitzer's defensive contribution is also very good as per Whoscored.com. He would be a great fit for a manager like Massimiliano Allgeri.

Proof that @RBLeipzig_EN can always rely on Marcel Sabitzer to produce the #Bundesliga goods! 💪 pic.twitter.com/MzilLksaH0 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) July 25, 2021

From a financial point of view as well he will be a very good signing. According to The Athletic he will be available for $15 million this summer. He currently has just one year left on his current contract with Leipzig.

Juventus have been hit hard by the coronavirus. He would represent a sound financial signing in these tough times.

Sergej Milinković-Savić (Lazio)

SS Lazio v Padova - Pre-Season Friendly

The Lazio midfielder is known for his size and strength on the pitch. Apart from that he also has an eye for a killer pass. This is something that has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

Despite this interest, the Italians have managed to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico. However, they haven't really managed to offer him regular Champions League football.

The temptation of regular Champions League football and potential trophies could lure him to Allianz Stadium. He seems to be a player who could be a great fit for Juventus midfield. Savic is only 26 years old but he has been playing in Serie A since he was 20 years old.

Serie A is very tactical and by now he is very much settled in the league as well. Thus, it should not take him a long time to settle with the Bianconeri.

On top of these benefits, his numbers with Lazio have been very good. He has been a constant threat to the opposition's goal. Last season he managed to score 8 goals and further provide 11 assists as well. This indicates that he is very much capable of filling the void of goals from midfield after Ramsey's departure.

Sergej Milinković-Savić has operated as a more direct threat as a mezzala. In Lazio's 3-5-2 formation, Simone Inzaghi’s team counter-attack quickly and incisively with Milinković-Savić helping to progress the ball forwards through quick combinations and movements into wider areas pic.twitter.com/bq2GRaLuZX — The Coaches' Voice (@CoachesVoice) July 22, 2021

However, the Biancocelesti have always demanded big money for him. Thus, no one has managed to prise him away from Lazio. The Serbian has been a target for Juventus in recent years and this season they might be able to sign him.

A swap deal is being considered to sign Savic. Juventus could offer Arthur in exchange for the Serbian international.

The Biancocelesti are currently being headed by former Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri. He was the one who sold Pjanic to sign Arthur as he wanted a deep lying midfielder. Juventus are hopeful that something similar could happen so they can sign Savic this summer.

The Brazilian is valued around €60 million, while the Serbian is valued around €70- €80 million. Juventus might be willing to offer Lazio some cash along with Arthur for Savic.

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

England v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

The German midfielder is probably one of the most underrated footballers in the modern game. This may be because he keeps his game simple and effective. Goretzka's physical transformation has been heavily noticed by everyone. However, it is his passing and other abilities that have been heavily overlooked by many commentators.

The German is a typical box-to-box midfielder and his stats indicate that he can regularly score goals. Since joining Bayern Munich in 2018 he has shown that on average, he has scored around 8 goals and further provided 9 or 10 assists as well, per season.

It should also be considered that he is still only 26 years old. He will be a great signing for Juventus on a long term basis as well.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer answers about Leon Goretzka and Man United rumours: “We are in good and constructive talks with Goretzka to extend the contract, same for Kimmich. Further talks can now take place. Hopefully we can find a solution”, told to @spox. 🔴 #Bayern #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2021

However German players who play for Bayern Munich find it hard to leave the Bavarians. But Juventus might be able to tempt him with a more lucrative contract. He currently has just one year left on his current contract with the Bavarians.

The Germans are unwilling to match his wage demands and this is where Juventus can swoop in. The Bianconeri are already offering Ramsey £187,000 per week. Goretzka earns £175,000 per week.

Juventus could offer the German around £183,000 per week. In this situation both Goretzka's salary will increase and less burden will be there on Juventus salary wise.

While that may not be a substantial change, overall the German will be an upgrade for Ramsey. Also, since Goretzka is in the last year of his contract, Bayern Munich might lose him for free next year.

