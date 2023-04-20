PSG boss Christophe Galtier confirms if he’ll be in charge of Ligue 1 club next season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has insisted that he will be in charge at the Parc des Princes next season.

There has been speculation over Galtier's future amid the Parisians' topsy-turvy season. His side are on course to win the Ligue 1 title, sitting top of the league with an eight-point lead over second-placed Lens.

However, PSG were knocked out of both the Champions League and the Coupe de France in the last 16. This has led to doubts regarding Galtier continuing as the Ligue 1 giants' head coach next season.

Galtier firmly believes he will be in charge at the Parc des Princes come next season. He claims that he and sporting advisor Luis Campos are already planning for the 2023-24 campaign (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I am planning to be Paris Saint-Germain head coach next season. We are working with Luis Campos on the architecture of next season's squad, we want more balance. We are on it."

Galtier replaced Mauricio Pochettino as PSG's manager last summer. He started life well in the Parc des Princes dugout but his side have faltered since the turn of the year. The Parisians were beaten 2-1 by Marseille in the Coupe de France last 16 in February.

The French coach's side were then eliminated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League through a 3-0 aggregate loss. The French tactician's sole focus is now on winning the Ligue 1 title. They face their title rivals Lens on Angers tomorrow (April 21).

Several names have been linked with replacing Galtier should he depart the French outfit. Reports claim that AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is ready to leave the club and join either Chelsea or PSG.

PSG's potential summer arrival Milan Skriniar to undergo surgery and could miss the rest of the season

The Slovakian is nursing a back injury.

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is set to join PSG next summer after agreeing to terms on a contract. The Slovakian will become a free agent at the end of the season when his deal with the Nerrazzuri expires.

However, Skriniar is at risk of missing the rest of Inter's campaign, as he underwent surgery on a back injury yesterday (April 19). The news was confirmed on Inter Milan's official website. The problem with his back has seen him miss the majority of games since February.

Interestingly, Le Parisien reported yesterday that PSG could make a dramatic U-turn and pull the plug on the deal. This depends on Skriniar's fitness and whether they have confidence in it.

Skriniar has been one of Serie A's most renowned defenders for several years. He has featured 31 times across competitions this season, helping his side keep 14 clean sheets.

