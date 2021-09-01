PSG: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window (2021)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has concluded the most notoriously enticing summer transfer window in recent European history. With their pragmatism, PSG is looking to make a statement about their unreal business this season by plucking some of the best talents in world football.

Already having a squad bristling with creativity, PSG came into the market with radicality to their approach. While Inter Milan were looking desperately to generate back funds through their player sales, PSG did not waste any time to commit to their intent of acquiring Achraf Hakimi for a whopping £54m.

The Parisians began testing the waters to see what this summer's free agency had to offer. At first, they sensed that Georginio Wijnaldum was leaving Liverpool for a move to Barcelona.

They pondered over it, and at the last minute, while Gini was about to take part in his medicals, PSG swooped in to present a deal to the Dutch international, which he couldn't refuse. So, Wijnaldum was hijacked for free.

PSG have absolutely smashed the transfer window. One of the greatest we’ll ever see. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bb0z298qZr — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) August 31, 2021

Similarly, when Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma were not content with the deals presented by their respective clubs, they became available as free agents. Both players had shown loyalty to their sides, but in the end, weren't renewed after their contracts expired.

PSG became a realistic option for both of them due to their status in Europe. It was a no-brainer for either of them as they joined forces with Mauricio Pochettino. The final piece to the puzzle came in the form of the unreal departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

Whatever happened was simply bizarre as, after plenty of reassurances, re-signing Messi became an impossibility for Barcelona. In the next few days, only two potential suitors emerged who could afford the Argentine's signature - the Qatari owned PSG, and the Emirati owned Manchester City.

Due to the easing of Financial Fair Play regulations in Ligue 1, it became easier for PSG to land one of the biggest names of this generation for free.

PSG cannot disappoint after the summer they have had

After having the strongest side in place, Pochettino is treading on thin ice. No other manager in football history has had these many renowned superstars at their disposal. Thus, the expectations from this "super team" should be measured only in terms of titles and cups. Meanwhile, the boss is expected to deliver.

Last year, PSG failed to hold on to their dominance over their domestic league as they lost their staple Ligue 1 title to Lille.

To ensure that such a mishap did not repeat itself, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi remained unmoved on the deadline day when Real Madrid presented their final bid of around €200m for Kylian Mbappé.

Real Madrid have submitted a new official bid today morning for Kylian Mbappé. €200m on the table as @jpedrerol & @jfelixdiaz reported. It’s €200m guaranteed for PSG. NO answer, so NO intention to sell. 🚫🇫🇷 #Mbappé #RealMadrid



Nasser Al-Khelaifi wanted to keep the player. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/hdn3zfcoaE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

It has become an issue of prestige for the Paris-based football club to hold onto their talents and have a final go to claim every possible trophy there is to win. The power battle between PSG and Manchester City has dramatically altered the transfer window landscape in Europe.

While both aspire for the same prize, only one can claim the Champions League this season. Both sides have lost the finals of the competition in recent memory. Interestingly enough, both sides are part of the same group in this year's installment.

Ins: Achraf Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Nuno Mendes (loan), Georginio Wijnaldum (free), Sergio Ramos (free), Gianluigi Donnarumma (free), Lionel Messi (free)

Outs: Mitchel Bakker, Alphonse Areola (loan), Kays Ruiz-Atil (free), Thierno Baldé (loan), Timothée Pembélé (loan), Garissone Innocent (loan), Kenny Nagera (loan), Marcin Bulka (loan), Arnaud Kalimuendo (loan), Pablo Sarabia (loan)

