PSG to face competition from three EPL teams for Juventus star - Reports

French giants PSG are reportedly interested in signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala in the summer. Mauricio Pochettino's side are likely to face heavy competition from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City for Dybala's signature.

According to Tuttosport, PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City are all reportedly monitoring Paulo Dybala's current contract situation with Juventus. The Argentine's contract with the Old Lady is set to expire in 2022.

Paulo Dybala has endured a difficult 2020-21 season. The 27-year-old was named Serie A's Most Valuable Player for the 2019-20 season and was expected to usurp Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus' main man this season.

He has, however, failed to impress new Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo and has fallen down the pecking order at the club. A mixture of low confidence and injuries has seen Dybala make just eighteen appearances and score four goals in all competitions for Juventus this season.

Despite enduring a poor season, Dybala continues to be linked with a host of Europe's top clubs. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on bringing his compatriot to the French capital in the summer.

Premier League giants Chelsea are also interested in the former Parma man. The Blues are reportedly willing to offer Emerson Palmieri plus cash for the services of Dybala.

Manchester United are also monitoring Dybala's situation at Juventus. The Red Devils are reportedly open to a swap deal which will see Paul Pogba return to Turin.

Manchester City are the third Premier League team interested in signing Dybala. Sergio Aguero is set to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires. So Manchester City are on the lookout for a new striker this summer.

Juventus could look to keep Paulo Dybala amidst rumors linking him with a move to several top clubs

Juventus have endured a poor first season under the management of Andrea Pirlo. This has forced the club's hierarchy to plan a squad revamp in the summer, which could see the club parting ways with a number of its key players to raise funds for new signings.

The Bianconeri will, however, look to keep hold of their star players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala to build a squad around them that will challenge for trophies next season.