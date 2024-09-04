  • home icon
“They followed different paths” - Joan Laporta opens up on Barcelona’s decision to not make two summer signings

By Rwittika Chakraborty
Modified Sep 04, 2024 14:28 GMT
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has opened up about the club’s decision to not offer permanent deals to Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo in the summer transfer window. The two were on season-long loan deals from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.

Joao Felix, who joined Atletico in 2019 from his boyhood club Benfica, was on loan at Chelsea for the second half of the 2022-23 season before spending the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign with the Blaugrana. The Portuguese forward has joined the Blues permanently on a seven-year contract.

Joao Cancelo, who signed for Manchester City in 2019, was on loan at Bayern Munich in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign before spending last season at Barca. He has now joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal on a three-year contract.

At a club media conference, Laporta explained why the club didn't pursue the Portuguese duo (via TribalFootball):

"In the team configuration that Deco and Flick created, they decided that it was not the case to incorporate them. They were on loan and followed different paths. Joao is at Chelsea and Cancelo in Arabia."

Barcelona signed Pau Víctor from Girona and Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta on the current situation of the club

Barcelona president Joan Laporta opened up about the current situation of the club, heaping praise on Hansi Flick, the new head coach and sporting director Deco. He said (via transfer expert FabrizioRomano):

"Hansi Flick has a winning mentality. We are very happy and proud of the squad. We see that La Masia is the core of our project. We’re also very happy with Deco He did an excellent and magnificent job also in getting Hansi Flick here."

Laporta also spoke about the progress made by the club over the years:

"Three years ago, the club was in a situation of risk and out of control. We have worked on economic recovery, and the club is now better financially, socially and sportingly."

Barcelona are atop the La Liga table with 12 points from four games. They play Girona next in the league on September 15 at the Estadi Montilivi.

