PSG's possible starting XI for Champions League encounter against Club Brugge

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have started their league campaign in incredible fashion, despite not having all of their superstars available.

Their attention will now turn towards the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain are among the favorites to win the competition. Pochettino's side boast the best squad in Europe, and have world-class players in every position.

Paris Saint-Germain will face Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday in the group stage. We look at PSG's possible starting XI for the Champions League encounter against Club Brugge.

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG's new Italian keeper Donnarumna

Gianluigi Donnarumma made his first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain a few days ago against Clermont Foot.

Donnarumma kept a clean sheet as Paris Saint-Germain beat their opponents 4-0. It will be interesting to see how manager Mauricio Pochettino rotates his goalkeepers this season. He has two world-class options in Donnarumma and Keylor Navas.

10 - Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to become the 10th Italian to play in Ligue 1 for Paris, the 3rd goalkeeper after Sirigu and Buffon. Only Monaco had as many Italian keepers in the top-flight (Roma, Mannone, De Sanctis) since 1950/51. Benvenuto. #PSGCF63 pic.twitter.com/9fcAT0tGWh — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 11, 2021

Navas has been excellent since joining the Ligue 1 giants from Real Madrid. Donnarumma, however, is a more glamorous name. The Italy international won the UEFA European Championship Player of the Tournament as he helped his country win the Euros. Arguments can be made for both Navas and Donnarumma, and Pochettino now has a welcome headache.

