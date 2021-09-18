PSG's possible starting XI for Ligue 1 encounter against Lyon 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been in sizzling form in the league, winning all their five games. However, their perfect start to the season was ended by Club Brugge in the Champions League, with the Belgian club forcing a share of the spoils against the Ligue 1 giants.

Club Brugge produced an excellent performance, while PSG appeared subdued. The attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was largely kept quiet as PSG failed to open their campaign with a win.

PSG's focus will now return to Ligue 1, where they'll face Lyon. On that note, here's a look at PSG's possible starting XI for their Ligue 1 game against Lyon.

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to start for PSG.

Keylor Navas was preferred for the game against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League, with Gianluigi Donnarumma on the bench. This narrative is likely to continue throughout this season.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino is still undecided between Donnarumma and Navas. Both are world-class goalkeepers, so it will be interesting to see how Pochettino manages them. One possible solution is that Navas could play in the Champions League, while Donnarumma operates in Ligue 1.

The Italy international started for PSG in their last Ligue 1 game against Clermont Foot. Donnarumma should be the first-choice goalkeeper for PSG in the near future, though, and also start this game.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has had a good start to life at PSG,

Achraf Hakimi's dominant start in Ligue 1 has already made him an endearing figure. Hakimi is one of the best right-backs in the world.

The Morocco international has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football, with PSG being his latest stop. World-class offensively, Hakimi is capable of operating in both full-back positions.

The 22-year-old produced a subdued performance against Club Brugge, and will look to make amends against Lyon.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Marquinhos has been at PSG for almost a decade.

Marquinhos is PSG's captain, and one of the few players who is undroppable from the first team.

The Brazil international has excelled at PSG since joining the club in 2013. Marquinhos is one of the best centre-backs in the world. Comfortable on the ball and physically dominant, Marquinhos is truly world-class.

The 27-year-old started the game against Club Brugge. While Marquinhos is a surety in PSG's defence, it will be interesting to see who partners him this season.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe is likely to start against Lyon.

As Sergio Ramos continues to recover from injury, Presnel Kimpembe has kept his place in the PSG first XI.

Kimpembe was Marquinhos' preferred centre-back partner last season. The 26-year-old is one of the few PSG academy graduates to have become a key first-team member. Last season, Kimpembe was one of the best centre-backs in Ligue 1.

While Kimpembe was preferred ahead of Abdou Diallo and Thilo Kehrer last season, Ramos is a different case. The Spanish great will aim to slot into the PSG XI once he fully recovers.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes could start against Lyon.

It was slightly surprising to see Abdou Diallo start against Club Brugge ahead of Nuno Mendes.

Mendes, a highly-rated left-back, arrived at PSG this summer. The Portugal international has joined the club on a loan deal from Sporting CP, with an option to buy. It is highly likely that PSG could sign the player permanently.

Mendes has been touted to enjoy a bright future in the game. The 19-year-old was on the bench against Club Brugge, and made an appearance as a substitute. A start shouldn't be far away, and that could happen against Lyon.

