Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are now beginning to look ominous. Their win against Manchester City in the Champions League was evidence of their quality and threat.

They are overwhelming favourites to win the Ligue 1 title, and are among the favourites to win the Champions League as well. PSG boast an abundance of options at every position, and have the best squad in Europe right now.

On that note, here's a look at PSG's possible starting XI for their Ligue 1 game against Rennes.

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG vs Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

There were rumours a few days ago that Gianluigi Donnarumma was not happy with his limited minutes for PSG this season.

Donnarumma joined PSG on a free transfer this summer. A prodigious talent during his AC Milan days, the 22-year-old is considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the game. Donnarumma is competing with Keylor Navas for the no.1 spot at PSG.

Goal @goal Gianluigi Donnarumma finally makes his Champions League debut! 🙌 Gianluigi Donnarumma finally makes his Champions League debut! 🙌 https://t.co/0EveF7NDfe

The Italy international started for the Parisian giants against Manchester City, and kept a clean sheet. Having Navas and Donnarumma as goalkeeping options is certainly a luxury for PSG. However, manager Mauricio Pochettino will have to be careful with how he uses his shot-stoppers, as both deserve to start.

