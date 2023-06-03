Ranking the 5 best right-backs in Europe this season (2022-23)

In the modern era, we have seen plenty of world-class right-backs redefine the role and steal the show for their teams. Some of the greatest right-backs in the history of the game include Cafu, Philipp Lahm and Dani Alves.

These legendary right-backs have left an indelible mark on the sport, inspiring a new generation of players to follow in their footsteps. There is no shortage of quality right-backs in the game even today.

Full-backs play a crucial role in modern football, providing defensive solidity while also contributing to the attacking play. These versatile players possess exceptional speed, stamina and technical ability, enabling them to excel both defensively and offensively.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best right-backs in Europe this season.

#5 Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)

Denzel Dumfries has been a revelation for Inter Milan since joining the club from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2021. He is a powerful and athletic right-back who is excellent at getting forward and providing crosses.

The Dutchman is also a good defender and has been solid in the air. Dumfries has been praised for his work ethic and his ability to adapt to the Italian game. The 27-year-old's performances in the Serie A and Champions League have been impressive this season.

In 49 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri so far this term, Dumfries has scored two goals and provided seven assists.

#4 Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Achraf Hakimi injects plenty of pace into Paris Saint-Germain's game with his lung-busting runs down the right flank. He loves bombing forward and joining the attack and his excellent technical abilities make him a very important player for Christophe Galtier's side during offensive transitions.

The Morocco international is also quite reliable in defence and is one of the most well-rounded full-backs in the game right now.

His contributions have certainly gone a long way towards helping PSG win the Ligue 1 title this season. In 38 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians so far this term, the Morocco international has scored five goals and provided five assists.

#3 Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Kyle Walker might be 33 years old but even now there are few attackers who can beat the Englishman in a footrace. Vinicius Junior found this out the hard way as Walker produced a pair of exceptional performances against him in the UEFA Champions League semi-final tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Walker has been as solid as ever at right-back and while his tackling might not be world-class, his ability to recover and play a significant role in attack are.

Owing to City's modus operandi going forwards, Walker does not rack up assists like many of his counterparts and has only one in 37 appearances across all competitions this season. But that's no reflection of how important he is to this City side, especially in big games when pitted against pacy and tricky forwards.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 37.31 - Which players recorded the highest top speeds in the Premier League in 2022-23?



37.31 km/h - Kyle Walker

36.70 km/h - Brennan Johnson

36.63 km/h - Mykhailo Mudryk

36.61 km/h - Anthony Gordon

36.53 km/h - Darwin Núñez



#2 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Kieran Trippier has been one of Newcastle United's best players since joining the club in January 2022. The Englishman is a wonderful crosser of the ball and is also quite effective when it comes to protecting his flank.

He has been a vital cog in Eddie Howe's system and is the creator-in-chief of this Newcastle side. The 32-year-old created 24 big chances for his teammates in the 2022-23 Premier League season and that's quite incredible for a right-back.

In addition to being an intelligent footballer blessed with excellent passing ability and vision, Trippier also excels at set-pieces. His delivery into the box from dead-ball situations is usually quite lethal.

In 46 appearances across all competitions for the Magpies this season, Trippier scored one goal and provided 10 assists.

#1 Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has been one of the standout performers for Napoli in the 2022-23 season. The Italian right-back has been solid defensively, while also providing a threat going forward. He has scored five goals and provided six assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.

Di Lorenzo, who captained Napoli to a historic league triumph this term, has been praised by his coaches and teammates for his work ethic, professionalism and ability to excel on both sides of the pitch.

The 29-year-old is a consistent performer as well and always leads by example on the field. He has arguably been the best right-back in Europe this season.

