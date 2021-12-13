Ranking the 5 best European leagues based on UEFA's 5-year club coefficient points

The UEFA five-year coefficient is the higher of the sum of a club's coefficients from the previous five seasons or its country's five-season association coefficient.

A club accrues UEFA coefficient points based on its performances in UEFA club competitions in a season. For instance: group-stage wins in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League are worth two points apiece. Draws in all three competitions are worth 1.5 points.

Further points are awarded for winning groups (four in Champions League and Europa League, two in Europa Conference League) and finishing runner-up (two in Champions League and Europa League, 1.5 in Europa Conference League). Clubs also receive additional points for appearing in the group stage and for every knockout-round win.

Meanwhile, a country's UEFA season coefficient is calculated by dividing the sum of points accrued by its clubs in UEFA competitions in a season by the number of participating clubs. For more details regarding UEFA club coefficients and a country's UEFA season coefficients, click here.

On that note, here's a look at the five countries with the most UEFA five-season coefficient points at the end of the group stage of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League this season:

#5 Spain - 12857 points

Spanish clubs have performed moderately in UEFA club competitions this season. In the Champions League, five entered the group stage.

However, only three of them reached the Round of 16; Real Madrid won their group, while Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Sevilla finished second. Barcelona finished third to drop to the Europa League.

In the Europa League, Spain had two representatives - Real Sociedad and Real Betis. Both qualified for the knockouts, albeit as group runner-ups. Meanwhile, in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League, there was no Spanish participation.

In the last five years, Real Madrid won the Champions League twice (2017-18). In the Europa League, Spain have had three triumphs during this period - Atletico Madrid (2018), Sevilla (2020) and Villarreal (2021).

#4 Italy - 14667 points

Italian clubs were steady, if not spectacular, performers in UEFA club competitions this season.

Of the four Italian clubs that entered the Champions League this campaign, Juventus won their group, and Inter Milan finished runner-up. Atalanta finished third to drop to the Europa League, while Serie A leaders AC Milan finished rock-bottom in the 'Group of Death'.

In the Europa League, both Italian clubs - Napoli and Lazio - progressed to the Round of 32 as group runner-ups. Meanwhile, in the Europa Conference League, the lone Italian participant - AS Roma - won their group.

In the last five years, Juventus made the Champions League final in 2017, and have been regulars in the knockout rounds. Inter Milan made the Europa League final last year, where they lost to Sevilla.

