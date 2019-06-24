×
Ranking every Chelsea manager of the Roman Abramovich era from worst to best 

Matthew Wilkinson
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
692   //    24 Jun 2019, 17:28 IST

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League
Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League

With Maurizio Sarri leaving the club to join Juventus, the search is on for another person to take the reigns at Chelsea. The ever-revolving door has once again been pushed and ruthless Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich is on the hunt for a new manager.

The Blues have become known for constantly changing managers, with a brief moment of failure being enough to see the club cut their ties with a coach. Despite the complaints from fans and the media, the policy has worked, with the club becoming one of the most successful teams in Europe.

Roman Abramovich has brought in a range of managers, from young upcoming talent to vastly experienced coaches, with varied success, but how do the Chelsea coaches rank?

With Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard the current bookies favourite, how will the next boss fare in comparison to the 11 men who have come before them?

#11 Andre Villas-Boas (2011-12)

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Everybody thought that Andre Villas-Boas was going to be the second coming of Jose Mourinho at Chelsea. Having worked with him previously and having plenty of buzz around him coming in, there was a lot of expectation for his arrival.

Sadly, things didn’t exactly go to plan for AVB at Stamford Bridge, struggling to make his mark in what would end up being a trophyless spell at the club as he was sacked within a year of being in charge.

Thankfully for the Blues, the season wasn’t a total bust as the club went on to win the double that season, including Chelsea’s famous Champions League victory.

But he wasn’t the man in charge to make it happen. Villas-Boas caused controversy by trying to push out some of the clubs old guard which the fans (and seemingly the squad itself) didn’t agree with, and that was his demise.

To this day Villas-Boas has the worst win percentage in the history of Roman Abramovich’s era, winning only 47.5% of his games as Chelsea manager. 


