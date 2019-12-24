Ranking the 3 best choices for Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic's next club

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic

In the summer of 2017, several doubts were raised regarding then-Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's interest in Chelsea's Nemanja Matic. The Serb, who was brought back to Chelsea by Mourinho upon the Portuguese's return to Stamford Bridge, was always someone he held in high regard and made it clear to the United board that he wanted a reunion with his beloved player. Ed Woodward and co. shelled out a relatively high fee of €44.70m on Matic to bring him to Old Trafford.

The idea was that Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic could ideally 'unlock' Paul Pogba and provide him with defensive stability in midfield, helping him venture further forward. Though they finished 2nd in the 2017/18 season, the Red Devils were still a massive 19 points behind league winners Manchester City. Matic's stay in Manchester never took off after that one dominant season and it was evident that he had no future at the club post the sacking of his former coach. Now, he has 18 months to run down on his Old Trafford contract.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has largely utilised Matic as a second-string player, thrusting the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield ahead of the former SL Benfica man for crucial matches over the season. With the January transfer window just around the corner, could Matic push for a move away from Manchester United? If European reports are to be believed, that very well might be the case.

Here, we rank the 3 best choices for Nemanja Matic's next club.

3. Inter Milan

FC Internazionale

The first of two Italian clubs on this list, Inter Milan have reportedly been keeping tabs on the 31-year-old. Over the last few years, several Premier League players have sought a move to Italy after dire spells in England and have gone on to rebuild their careers in the Serie A. Players such as Wojciech Szczęsny, Chris Smalling, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, and many more have revitalised themselves at some point in their careers.

A move of a similar nature could hugely benefit Matic. The pace of the Italian top-flight could suit the former Chelsea man better at this stage of his career and regular Champions League participation is another major pro. Additionally, his prior experience under current Inter coach Antonio Conte could bode well with both the manager and the player should this move materialise.

However, he could potentially face problems similar to what he's currently facing in Manchester with regard to a spot in their most preferred XI. Stefano Sensi has been hugely impressive since his move in the summer, Marcelo Brozovic is a staple in the XI for some time now and Nicola Barella was a recruitment that was insisted upon by Conte himself, leaving Matic in a potential conundrum.

Antonio Conte

With all three of these midfielders in their mid-twenties, it is hard to see Matic being an automatic starter or anything of the sort, barring injury crises or rotational changes.

In retrospect, with Matias Vecino rumoured to be on the transfer list and Roberto Gagliardini's failure to seal a spot for himself in the preferred line-up, the Serb could move with the intention of sharing the burden in midfield and be the experienced, leader-like figure that Inter lack in the defensive midfield area.

Also given that I Nerazzurri are making an effort to fight on all fronts, Matic could be involved regularly due to fixture congestion and for an extra layer of defensive solidity during crucial ties.

All in all, it could turn out to be a great move for the Machester United midfielder.

